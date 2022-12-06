06 DIC –

“Making up the delays due to the pandemic emergency is one of the priorities” of post-Covid healthcare, as well as intervening on the inequalities of the territories and working on increasing the accessibility and quality of care”.

The Minister of Health explained this this morning, Horace Schillaciin his speech at the presentation of the National Outcomes Program (Pne) 2022 – Report on 2021 data, edited by Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services).

“The Pne – underlined the minister – notes that in 2021 there was a slight recovery in hospitalizations, which concerned scheduled and day hospitalizations, but the volumes of activity remain below pre-pandemic levels. Therefore recover the delays caused by the emergency is one of the priorities of my job and I intend to focus on this with great determination”, he assured Tell us.

“At the same time, I consider it a priority to overcome territorial inequalities in the healthcare offer – added Schillaci -. Because if on the one hand it is true that the peculiarities of the various regions must be kept in mind, on the other hand it is necessary to ensure that all citizens, regardless of where they were born or reside, and regardless of their income, have the same opportunities. Never like in this period, aware of the centrality of health, we must work for a continuous improvement of the accessibility, quality and equity of care and territorial assistance”.

“The National Outcomes Program – Schillaci highlighted – is an essential tool for understanding the health of the present and planning the health of the future, especially starting from the enhancement and systematization of the many existing virtuous practices. The Pne is the result of a intense activity of analysis and data collection, updated and implemented over time, and photographs the effectiveness in practice, appropriateness, equity of access and safety of the treatments guaranteed by the National Health Service within the scope of the essential levels of assistance. These are fundamental indicators, both to make clear and certified information available to citizens on the services provided in the structures present in the territories, and to provide decision-makers and health professionals with essential elements for intervening where critical issues emerge, with a view to constant improvement and stimulus for constructive competitiveness”.

“The data of the 2022 Pne – continues the minister – refer to the assistance activity carried out in 2021 by 1,377 public and private hospitals and to that relating to the period 2015-2021 for the reconstruction of temporal trends. The monitoring and evaluation activities carried out by Agenas return a detailed picture of the state of health of our national health system and also make it possible to evaluate the impact of the Covid pandemic on the system of services.This constitutes a fundamental support for proceeding appropriately and rigorously with the reorganization of the national health system after the phase pandemic emergency”.

“In this post-pandemic phase – concluded Schillaci – it is necessary to respond promptly to some priorities. One above all is that of waiting lists, of services that have not been provided due to the Covid emergency. I think in particular to cancer screenings, hospitalizations and postponed or suspended interventions, especially in the early stages of the health emergency we have experienced”.

