Listen to the audio version of the article

Requests for the national psychological bonus can be submitted from June. This is the objective set by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci.

“The decree that establishes the procedures for submitting applications, the amount of the bonus and the requirements, is being defined,” the minister told Il Sole 24 Ore on Monday. “And – he adds – we plan to start the requests, through the dedicated Inps platform, from the month of June”.

The minister is also considering the possibility of introducing the figure of the basic psychologist at a national level. “We are also discussing a technical study – he continues – to evaluate the need or not to intervene with specific initiatives at a national level, considering that the regional level has already adopted provisions when it has recognized the need”.

«We are absolutely aware – continues the minister – of the importance of the issue of mental health. The national program for equity in health, included in the partnership agreement of the European cohesion policy 2021-2027, includes among its actions, interventions for the strengthening of mental health departments and intervenes in particular in Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Apulia, Sardinia, Sicily».

As regards the psychologist bonus, the resources made available by the Budget law amount to five million euros for 2023 and eight million starting from 2024. A much lower dowry than the 25 million available last year and which were were however largely insufficient compared to the volume of applications presented: only slightly more than 10% of the almost 400,000 applications (41,657 out of 395,604) had been accepted. In the coming years, the audience of those who will be able to benefit from the psychologist bonus will therefore be much more restricted.