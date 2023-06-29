Schillaci, the Territorial Health Service needs foreign nurses – Health

Schillaci, the Territorial Health Service needs foreign nurses © ANSA

“In a complex moment like this, in which it will be necessary to start territorial medicine, we cannot fail to initially turn to some foreign country that perhaps has good training in the nursing field”.

Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci speaking at the conference for the 30th anniversary of Agenas.

During his speech, the minister clarified that the root causes of the lack of professionals in the health service are different for doctors and nurses: while for the former it is a motivational problem for the latter it is an insufficient amount of personnel .

As far as doctors are concerned, “rather than lacking in an absolute way, certainly having a few more would have been good but we come from a wrong programming in medicine, it is that they do not want to do some specializations, for example Emergency-urgency or First aid”, Schillaci said.

“For nurses we need to make a different speech”, because these professionals are “lacking”. Hence the need to draw on foreign personnel.

On the shortage of health personnel, however, the minister invited to pay attention to the numbers: “it is not true that 300,000 nurses are missing”, he specified. “It is enough to take the Agenas data, which are official, to really understand what the needs are”.

As for the medical profession, the minister sees positive signs for the future: “If there are 70-80 thousand young people who want to take medical tests every year, the medical profession has not lost its attractiveness”, he said. “We have also intervened on that: Minister Bernini has increased the number of students enrolled in medicine. I was the principal – he continued – and for almost ten years every year they asked for 4-5 thousand more places. If we had had them , today we would have those doctors who are missing”, he concluded.

