(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 16 – “The time is ripe to review the remuneration system of pharmacies and the entire supply chain, which has had to be updated for years”. This was stated by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, speaking at an event organized by Fofi, the Federation of Pharmacists’ Orders. “In this context – he adds – I want to recall the adoption of the ministerial decree, currently under examination by the State-Regions Conference, relating to the allocation of the additional remuneration recognized to pharmacies, within the limit of 150 million euros per year, for the reimbursement of drugs provided under the National Health Service, provided for in the Budget Law approved last December”. “Also recently, for the purpose of disbursing the first installment of the loan relating to the distribution from the 2021-2022 National Health Fund – continues Schillaci – the time schedules transmitted by the Regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Liguria were approved, Marche, Molise and Tuscany for the launch of the Pharmacy of Services experimentation, as well as those sent by Campania, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Piedmont, Puglia, Sicily, Umbria and Veneto for the extension of the experimental activities. decisive factors that give substance to the experimentation of the Pharmacy of Services and perhaps, in a short while, we will no longer talk about experimentation”. (HANDLE).

