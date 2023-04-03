news-txt”>

The long waiting lists in public health are also due to the fact that “too many useless tests are prescribed, there is an excess of defensive medicine. Doctors, to avoid lawsuits and trouble with the law, sometimes exceed the tests to be done : for this we will act by decriminalizing medical liability, except for fraud, and maintaining only civil liability”. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in an interview with the newspaper Libero.

Then, Schillaci said, “we will draw up guidelines with clear criteria on which tests to prescribe and when”. Referring therefore to the sustainability of the public system, Schillaci recalled that article 32 of the Constitution “sanctions the protection of health as a fundamental and free right and there is no escaping it”. But of course, he added, “it’s very expensive and in other countries the assistance is not as punctual and at low cost as in Italy, where you only pay the ticket”. According to the minister, therefore, “the only solution to maintain unpaid healthcare is to act on prevention, to ensure that people get sick less”, above all through “health education, even in schools”.

The role of general practitioners is also fundamental: “We need to get to sending emails home to tell which tests to do based on advancing age and we will give discounts – he concluded – to those who follow the advice”.