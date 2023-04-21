Schillaci’s announcements and the reality of our health care

by Daniela Barbaresi

Dear Director,

yesterday, from the Ministry of Health, we heard an embarrassing conference announcing the new Essential Levels of care. Not even the most “sparkling” Berlusconi or Renzi had arrived at a narrative so unscrupulous and far from reality as if the monitoring of the current Leas did not indicate their non-compliance in too many regions of the country.

Conference which is held a few days after the presentation of the DEF which traces the fatal fate of the NHS and denies the health policy for the next three years indicated in the “2023 Address Act” signed by the same minister Schillaci, debased in fact to the role of extra.

It matters little if we are faced with funding for healthcare that is inconceivable compared to the need for resources that our National Health Service has to guarantee the universal right to health, the “show” must go on.

And here are the new LEAs served at the press conference, perhaps forgetting that with the 6.2% of health expenditure on GDP confirms the will not to invest and, therefore in practice, to continue the dismantling of the NHS. Other than new LEA! It would have been more interesting to hear how to recover too many unsecured benefits today rather than yet another propaganda.

The Def plans to drastically reduce health spending, in 2024 it will drop by 2.4% compared to the current year and the fact that in relation to GDP, health spending will sink to 6.2% starting from 2025 represents the lowest value in decades, the lowest value in memory. And if we consider that Italy is already bringing up the rear in Europe for health expenditure, we are well below the European average and very far from the more advanced countries such as France and Germany.

It is a truly untenable situation. In fact, the collapse of the national health system is being planned and planned. The paradox is that while a 3.6% increase in GDP is forecast for the next three years, the expected increase in health expenditure is 0.6%, 1/6 of the increase in GDP, which means – precisely – that it was consciously chosen to program the downsizing of the national health system which does not correspond to the many press releases from the Minister of Health. People’s right to health is undermined by talking about their protection.

In this context, Minister Schillaci limits himself to making announcements or even wishes: it is nothing short of embarrassing. He stated that he “hopes the resources will be found”, but he is the minister and he should exercise the role and not limit himself to proclamations.

Another embarrassing question, to say the least, is the personal one. Schillaci claims to have done a lot for personnel and, instead, exactly the opposite is confirmed in a plastic way in the Def. On the personnel front, there is absolutely nothing, neither for contract renewals nor for an extraordinary hiring plan – indispensable – nor to give answers to the health professionals who have kept the system going with enormous sacrifices, let alone overcoming the blockade of personnel expenditure. In reality we are faced with two unaddressed emergencies.

The first is to find and hire staff, the second is to avoid the escape of doctors and nurses who, after very difficult years, can no longer bear the very heavy working conditions caused by lack of investment, technological and organizational innovation, added to salaries between the lowest in Europe. An unsustainable vicious circle that unloads on the shoulders of workers and workers.

And on this front, I repeat, there is absolutely nothing in the Def. So the Minister is an excellent communicator, but his narration is absolutely far from reality. And in a contingency like the current one, the subordination of the Minister of Health to that of the Economy is not acceptable.

It is paradoxical that while the WHO identifies the equality of the right to health as a priority for the world, Italy is going in the exact opposite direction. It’s unacceptable.

How intellectually dishonest are the bombastic announcements about the implementation of the PNRR. In the Def there are no resources for the functioning of the current system, let alone for the health care that should be born with the resources of Nex Generation Eu. We wonder how it will be possible to guarantee the functioning of community homes and hospitals or home care without staff.

Not only that, at the moment the same construction of the structures has slowed down significantly due to the price increases and the impossibility of following up on the projects (in addition to paying dearly for the cuts in the professionalism necessary for planning in the PA).

So there is a real risk of questioning the creation of a territorial assistance system which is indispensable for giving important answers, important answers to the citizens who today, I insist, in many cases are left alone.

Today there is a shortage of personnel for general practitioners, as well as all professionals in the field of hospital care and it is impossible to achieve the provisions of the Pnrr without a serious recruitment plan.

The fate of the SSN needs to be rewritten and we want to do it with the world of work, with pensioners, with civic associations and with all the women and men who identify with the founding principles of the SSN: universality, equality and fairness.

The theme of the right to health, defense and the revitalization of the health system will be some of the central nodes of the mobilization of CGIL CISL and UIL in the coming weeks from the assemblies in all workplaces to the city ones to get to the first three days of demonstrations they will be held on 6, 13 and 20 May.

The level of confrontation with the Government is absolutely inadequate. Until the answers to the needs of the people, to the needs of the workers, to the needs of the citizens arrive, we will continue putting in place everything that will be necessary to put in place.

We must save and relaunch the Health Service, we must make article 32 of the Constitution enforceable and we are certain that a great popular movement will develop.

That’s why I said that the fate of the NHS is being traced by the government but needs to be rewritten.

Daniela Barbaresi

Confederal Secretary CGIL

April 20, 2023

