Schizophrenics reduce physical activity in residential settings – Medicine

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 25 – The level of activity of schizophrenic patients housed in residential structures, where they enjoy 24-hour assistance, is lower than in outpatients, who live in conditions of independence, and who for this reason they were thought to be less stimulated. These are the first findings that emerged, in summary, from the Diapason project, all of which will be discussed on June 9 in Brescia (in the Confartigianato Congress Hall).



“This result, unexpected in some ways, should stimulate an improvement in treatment programs for patients staying in residential facilities”, explained the psychiatrist Giovanni de Girolamo anticipating the results of the project financed by the Ministry of Health and coordinated by the IRCCS Fatebenefratelli of Brescia , in which 37 mental health services throughout Italy took part.



Also using digital methodologies, it was studied how people suffering from a psychotic disorder use their time and what activities they carry out during the day compared to people taken from the general population. Furthermore, physical activity and sleep-wake rhythm were monitored in these patients, again compared with healthy control subjects, using another digital technology, represented by a wearable device that accurately records these parameters. It is the first time that this has been done in Italy, explain the curators of the research. (HANDLE).

