Schlein at the M5S procession, Alessio D’Amato resigns from the Pd national assembly: “No brigades and balaclavas”

Alessio D’Amato, former “strong” councilor of the Zingaretti council, protagonist of the fight against Covid and candidate of the center-left in the last regional ones, then won by the center-right with Francesco Rocca, resigns from the national assembly of the Democratic Party. Decision that follows the choice of the secretary of the Democratic Party to participate at the Five Star event against precariousness: Elly Schlein on that occasion greeted and embraced the leader Giuseppe Conte.

«Error to participate in the Five Stars procession»

“I informed Stefano Bonaccini of my resignation from the national assembly of the Democratic Party,” writes D’Amato on Twitter who is now an opposition councilor in the Region: “Brigades and balaclavas, too – he continues – It was a political mistake to participate in the demonstration of the 5 Stars. I love you – continues D’Amato – but I don’t agree with this political line. I continue to work for an alternative to the sovereigns and populists”. D’Amato refers to the latest provocation by Beppe Grillo, founder of the Five Star Movement, who appeared with face covered by a balaclava.

Bonaccini’s call

Bonaccini, says D’Amato, would have invited him to reflect, to think about it before definitively resigning. But D’Amato, who had supported the governor of Emilia Romagna in the primaries of the Democratic Party, is clear: I won’t go back, he says, the resignations are announced and actions are taken accordingly.

