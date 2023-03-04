He arrived with a bouquet of flowers to congratulate her on her victory. And in the end they came out together, smiling, to say that they are both convinced that they have to “really try to give unity to this Pd”. The first post-primary meeting between the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein and the president of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini served to confirm the good intentions: no break, work together. But the most is not done, indeed. If they agree on what, there is still a lot of work to do on how. The face-to-face meeting lasting an hour and a half in the headquarters of the Bolognese federation of the Democratic Party was not enough to finalize the roadmap. “We met on the need to guarantee maximum unity in this new phase of the party – said Schlein – and we have started a discussion that will continue in the coming days to work together for the relaunch of the Democratic Party and for the challenges that await us”. Those who have had the opportunity to speak with the two tell that Schlein did not arrive at the meeting with offers of roles and seats and that he had no requests of that type to make. Both have an interest in reaching an agreement – it is the reasoning – more than a problem of assignments, the question in the meantime is to find a method to manage choices together, starting from the assumption that Schlein won the primaries.

What is certain is that the presidency of the party would be one of those roles that would allow Bonaccini to have his say. But “forms and ways we will see them together – replied Schlein – in the meantime it was important for us to find ourselves on this unitary spirit to start this new phase of the party”. Mirror words to those of Bonaccini: “In the next few days we will evaluate together the most useful thing that can be arranged, also from an operational point of view – said the governor – We would like to avoid new fractures. I think that the shirts we wore during the congress removed and now we have only one T-shirt than that of the Democratic Party”. These weeks of building the party machine will be decisive. There are tasks and roles to be defined: in the management, in the secretariat, in the parliamentary groups. The success of the unitary intent will depend a lot on the balance that Schlein and Bonaccini will succeed and want to guarantee. Senator Pd Valeria Valente made it clear what is at stake: “The soul of the left, which is perhaps now better represented by the secretary Elly Schlein, cannot do without the profile, the soul and the approach reformist. It is right that the line be dictated by the secretariat, but the Bonaccini motion took 44 percent, it cannot be ignored”. And even Bonaccini did not hide his expectations: “The Democratic Party is pluralist. If there were no pluralism within the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party would end. I want to give my contribution within these ideas together with many others”. Tomorrow Schlein’s new Pd will parade in the square in Florence at the demonstration ‘let’s defend the school and the Constitution’, organized by the unions after the attacks on the Michelangiolo high school. With the new secretary, there will be several Pd exponents in the procession, such as the group leader in the Chamber, Debora Serracchiani. The Florentine square will be a center-left test: the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, and the leaders of the other left-wing parties will participate, from Verdi-Si – Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli – to Article One – Roberto Speranza – as well as exponents of IV, but Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda are not announced, Bonaccini will not be there. But he clarified that it is not a political choice, but for institutional reasons: “If I hadn’t had them, I would have gone – he said – ‘it is Elly Schlein who represents the entire Democratic Party and I feel fully represented by her”.

