Schlein: "I shudder when Salvini proposes compulsory conscription for young people, we aim for the right to work and mental health"
Schlein: “I shudder when Salvini proposes compulsory conscription for young people, we aim for the right to work and mental health”

Schlein: “I shudder when Salvini proposes compulsory conscription for young people, we aim for the right to work and mental health”

I shiver when I think of Matteo Salviniwhich for the fight against petty crime proposes, for young people, compulsory military service. After the difficulties due to the pandemicwe focus on psychological support“. It was said at a press conference at the Nazarene Elly Schleinvice president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, candidate in the elections of September 25 with the Democratic Party, as an independent: “The right never talks about wages, never talks about insecurity – he added – is obsessed with immigration but does not see the emigration of many competent young people “.

