“I shiver when I think of Matteo Salviniwhich for the fight against petty crime proposes, for young people, compulsory military service. After the difficulties due to the pandemicwe focus on psychological support“. It was said at a press conference at the Nazarene Elly Schleinvice president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, candidate in the elections of September 25 with the Democratic Party, as an independent: “The right never talks about wages, never talks about insecurity – he added – is obsessed with immigration but does not see the emigration of many competent young people “.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it:
let’s carry on together
the battles we believe in!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights.
But also to be an active part of a community with ideas, testimonies and participation. Support us now.
Thank you
Support us now