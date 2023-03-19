Home Health Schlein in the square with the rainbow families: “Meloni and the majority discriminate against their children, a law is ready to protect their rights”
The company “realizes that against these boys and girls cruelly yes they are hurled those who now govern the country, but they are children like everyone else and they already go to our schools, they are growing up in our communities. There is no reason to deny their recognition, their right to exist in this community. We will also continue in Parliament with this law and we will do it in all places where it will be necessary”. The secretary of the Pd said, Elly Schleinat the end of the event Milano to protest against the stop imposed on the transcripts of the children of same-sex couples. “We will also go ahead in Parliament with this law and we will do it in all places where it will be necessary, like today, to put our bodies”, she said. “We are already moving to carry forward the expectations that emerged today from the square also in Parliament – he underlined – And that is to be able to see the rights of same-parent families and their sons and daughters recognized by law”.

