The Elly Schlein wave hits the Pd. For the address book White and black we talked about it with Piero Ignazi, professor of political and social sciences at the University of Bologna, and Luigi Di Gregorio, professor of Political Science at the University of Tuscia in Viterbo.

How and why did Elly Schlein manage to win?

By Gregory: “I would summarize it like this: because she is new, because she is a woman and because she expresses a clearer profile of the party than Bonaccini. Three things that work, adding up to each other. The desire for novelty is always present in voters, especially those who are disappointed and disoriented. The idea of ​​finally having a young female secretary also helps. And a clear profile of the party serves to give a distinctive sign and identity to the political offer. And therefore it is more probable that more voters recognize themselves in it, compared to a less marked offer. It helps in terms of notoriety, recognition and identity”.

Ignatius: “It won because, for many, it represented a profound renewal and a more radical imprint on many issues”.

What will the new Democratic Party be like and where will Schlein take it?

By Gregory: “We’ll see about that. I personally believe that the same value and programmatic platform that made it win yesterday could be a big problem for the Democratic Party. The liberal and global left that Luca Ricolfi talks about in his latest book (“La Mutazione”) is in trouble almost everywhere in the West and is perfectly in line with Elly Schlein’s priorities: a woke left, obsessed with political correctness, who bet everything on civil rights and lost social rights along the way. Not surprisingly, almost everywhere, it is able to win only in the centers of large cities, hence the ZTL party formula. If Schlein wants to try to win back the votes of the suburbs and the provinces, he must, in my opinion, hybridize this type of offer quite a bit ”.

Ignatius: “The Democratic Party, after this long congressional phase, will be a revitalized party and will form a very pugnacious opposition. It will be characterized as the pivotal party to the one opposed to the government”.

Is it the victory of the new or of the “company”, given that Schlein was supported by a large part of the PD apparatus?

By Gregory: “It is the victory of the new because she was not even a member of the party before the primaries and because the vote of the non-members effectively overturned that of the members. But it is also the victory of that portion of the apparatus which has ‘sniffed the wind’ and which still has a sort of account open with Renzi and the Renzi era. Exactly the moment Elly Schlein left the Democratic Party”.

Ignatius: “I believe that 1.3 million voters voted above all for how you present yourself and not thinking about the alchemy of currents that interest very few people. The general public, the one that presents itself on these occasions, looks to other aspects. Look at the proposal of a young woman who was not so alternative and distant from Bonaccini, however Schlein seemed more dynamic ”.

Has the fact that a woman like Meloni is at Palazzo Chigi favored Schlein’s victory?

By Gregory: “Somehow yes. As long as Meloni was secretary of a minor party, evidently her ‘virtuous anomaly’ failed to generate a domino effect. Today that you are Prime Minister and lead the first Italian party, you have probably managed to give a good push to the so-called ‘glass ceiling’ ”.

Ignatius: “Hard to sustain. It may be a component, but the problem of the role of women in politics is long-term. We certainly didn’t discover it with Meloni ”.

Do you foresee a split in the PD?

Gregory’s: “If we give weight to Bonaccini’s concession speech, when he recognizes Schlein’s victory, there should be no split. But the latter does not depend so much on who lost as on who won. The Democratic Party is still a twentieth-century-like party, in which currents, power groups, territories and much less the leader count (except for the Renzian parenthesis). These characteristics make it more solid than other parties in electoral terms – it has a greater and more resistant hard core precisely because it does not fluctuate according to the popularity of the leader – but also more anchored to certain percentages – popular leaders are often the first reason why you choose a party. Therefore, whether there will be a split or not, will depend on the type of management of the party by the new secretariat and on how much Schlein may or may not be an added value in terms of consensus”.

Ignatius: “I think not because Bonaccini has always proved to be a loyal person. There will be the exit of some people who evidently believed that the Democratic Party should remain a moderate party”.