Vincenzo De Luca will not do the third term as governor of the Campania region. He is one of the first implications of the Pd congress that he elected yesterday Elly Schlein national secretary. In fact, it was not enough for the governor to deploy all the camel troops in Campania in favor of Bonaccini, to guarantee his kingdom. And in fact De Luca is the only one who hasn’t spoken since yesterday: he took refuge behind a “no comment”.

Elly Schlein had been clear in the days before the vote: “Bonaccini in Naples opened the third term for De Luca, I wonder if this is his idea of ​​change. Change is not announced, it is actually practiced”. But the new secretary had gone even further: “I wonder if this is Bonaccini’s idea of ​​renewal, because we have very different ideas. New management team and then De Luca? Well”. For this reason what happened yesterday in the Democratic Party, in Campania they consider it “an earthquake”.

The Campania Democratic Party had been paying attention for weeks: it was the former anti-mafia prosecutor and current MEP of the Democratic Party Franco Robertiwho is also responsible for the regional guarantee commission of the congress, to speak of “Camorra infiltration” in the Campania Democratic Party. How else could one otherwise describe the episode involving the MP Marco SarracinoSchlein’s machine man, who was during the congress in Gragnano sequestered for hours in the dark and cold in a room. The first to denounce these methods had been Sandro Rutoloregional coordinator of the Schlein motion, had been addressing Bonaccini for days, accusing his supporters of inflating membership cards.

“As supporters of Elly Schlein’s candidacy for the Democratic Party secretariat, we appeal to the electorates and voters who will go to vote in the primaries tomorrow: be our antennas in Campania, especially in the province of Salerno, i.e. the province of President of the Region, Vincenzo De Luca who supports one of the competitors, that is Stefano Bonaccini – he said I rotate before the vote-We need the spotlight in all polling stations. If you stand there and notice something that doesn’t add up, call us, contact us on our social media pages. Campania starts with us, we’ll come to the spot right away. It must be a free vote, it must be a vote of opinion. Let’s all commit ourselves, let’s help each other “.

A Caserta in fact the congress in the circles was suspended, which they failed to do at Salerno, city ​​of DeLuca. Where Bonaccini won hands down. While the thousand cards canceled a Napoli they allowed victory for Schlein, both in the circles and in the gazebos. Even with the support of the mayor Manfredi, dem filo grillino who does not deny wanting to challenge De Luca at Palazzo Santa Lucia. To make the congress in Campania more sparkling, the presence as regional commissioner of Francesco Bocciawho, as denounced by regional councilors and mayors, has turned super partes into an infiltrator of Schlein, wreaking havoc and accusing the elected officials, De Luca in the first place, of not paying the party’s dues by occupying it.

But now Boccia, with Schlein, has won the party. And for De Luca the flamethrower.