School bus goes off the road, five kids injured. The bus driver is serious but conscious

An Autolinee Toscane school bus was involved in an accident and went off the road in Pontremoli, in the province of Massa Carrara. The episode took place on Tuesday afternoon: according to preliminary information on board there were about twenty teenagers aged around 15-16 years. there would be some wounded: five boys and the driver. Several teams and helicopters from the fire brigade and mountain and speleological rescue are operating at the scene of the accident, which took place on provincial road 37.

The accident occurred between Pontremoli and Zeri: the driver of the bus was extracted, he would be conscious but in serious condition. He would have told the rescuers that he was dazzled by the sun, losing control of the vehicle which – Autolinee Toscane points out – is a bus on the extra-urban line that also serves students from schools in the area.

Once the rescue started, a helicopter rescue technician on board Pegaso 3 proceeded to rescue the injured boys: two 16-year-old boys were transported in red code to the hospital. The 118 made it known, explaining that one of the two young men was taken by helicopter to the Cisanello hospital in Pisa for head trauma; the other, in red code only for dynamics, was transferred to the Pontremoli hospital. All the students inside the bus were rescuedbut the firefighters and the mountain rescue men continue the search in the area, to avoid the presence of other injured people.

Then there are 3 yellow codes: two were taken to the Apuane hospital, 1 to the Pontremoli hospital. Finally, 15 green codes were registered: 14 were taken to Pontremoli, 1 to the Apuane hospital in Massa. On site with the health workers and ambulances sent by the 118 firefighters, carabinieri, mountain rescue and helicopters.

Cristian Petacchi, mayor of Zeri, in the province of Massa Carrara, was together with his eldest son among the first to arrive at the scene of the accident on the bus that went off the road at Tecchia Rossa, along the provincial road that leads from Pontremoli to Zeri , mountain road in the middle of the Lunigiana woods. On board that bus that brings Zeri’s students home every day from school was also the mayor’s daughter, Giulia, 17, now in hospital under observation for some wounds that have been stitched. «He called me she-explains-she. I was at home eating. With my older son we rushed and raised the alarm. When we arrived there were guys walking up alone, I told them to stop and sit down. I think someone was also thrown out. I ran to the boy who was seriously injured, he was outside the bus, he was screaming ».

The mayor knows all those kids, Zeri is a small town. Petacchi then praises the rescuers, who all arrived promptly despite “we are a bit far from everything here” and thanks him to the volunteers of his municipality, who came “as always to lend a hand”. “My daughter called me, she’s fine despite everything” he adds while, hours later, he is still at the scene of the accident, which presented itself as “a dramatic scenario” upon his arrival.

The bus went off the road for reasons to be ascertained, Autolinee Toscane – present with its own staff at the scene of the accident as soon as they learned of what happened – is, as always, available to the authorities, as was the driver immediately. In the meantime, the company, as per internal practice following a “relevant event” or serious accident, will initiate an internal audit to understand the exact dynamics and, following the procedures and to evaluate or exclude all possible causes, has already started checks on the sheet which describes all the characteristics of the bus and the maintenance activities performed.