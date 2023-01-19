The data of the XXII edition of Ecosistema Scuola, the report by Legambiente, highlight on the one hand problems that have become structural for the Italian school and on the other the ever-present gap between North and South as regards services such as the school canteen.

In fact, starting from school canteenthe report highlights that if at a national level canteens are present in 75.3% of school buildings, in the North we find them in 89.8%, in the Center in 76.8%, in the South in 56.2%, with the the lowest figure recorded in the Islands, 38.3%.

In response to the economic crisis, 96.5% of the Municipalities guarantee access to the canteen service for low-income families: the highest percentage of free of charge compared to the beneficiaries in the Islands (27.4%) and in the South (17.6 %), while in the Center and in the North it is 10% respectively compared to a national average of 12.2%.

Another theme taken into consideration by the Legambiente report is that of gyms: only the 51,9% school buildings are equipped with them. Spaces that themselves only for the 56,4% they are also open outside school hours, therefore for the benefit of the territory.

But not only that: well the 24,4% of the systems requires urgent redevelopment interventions.

There is also the service school bus which instead sees progress a bit everywhere: it goes from about 20% of schools served in 2020 al 24% in 2021 with important percentage increases also in the South, from 15,3% from 2020 to 31,7%and in the Islands, from 12% al 16,6%.