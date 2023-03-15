The building, designed by the Alvisi Kirimoto studio together with the Abf multidisciplinary team, it will be built in the area adjacent to the Ludoteca and will be characterized by functional and aesthetically beautiful spaces where boys and girls will be guaranteed right to equitable and quality education, through the performance of educational activities but also musical, digital and artistic laboratory activities. A thematic garden, donated by Chopard, will be the external extension of the pavilion: here young patients will be able to learn and experiment through colours, scents and sensory journeys.

The Abf Educational Center is the third step of the Abf H-Lab project which integrates and declines the intervention models tested in the Schools of the Abf network within Italian pediatric hospitals (a conference was dedicated to the topic here). Son there are already 8 hospitals in the Aopi network in which the project is active: Meyer Pediatric Hospital in Florence, “Giannina Gaslini” Institute Pediatric Hospital in Genoa, Salesi Hospital in Ancona, Irccs maternal and child “Burlo Garofolo” in Trieste, AORN Santobono-Pausilipon in Naples, University Hospital “Gaetano Martino” in Messina, Company Hospital – University of Padua, Bari Polyclinic Company “Giovanni XXIII Hospital” of Bari.