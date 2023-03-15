The first was laid at the Meyer Pediatric Hospital in Florence stone of the first Abf Educational Centera pilot project with which theAndrea Bocelli Foundation undertakes to build a new structure entirely dedicated to the school in the hospital.
The founder took part in the ceremony which was held on Tuesday 14 March Andrea Bocellithe vice president Veronica Berti, the director of the AOU Meyer Alberto Zanobinithe Councilor for Welfare of the Municipality of Florence Sarah Funaro insieme all’Abf Ambassadress Maria Manetti Shremto whom the pavilion will be named and who was the first to believe in this initiative, generously choosing to dedicate important fundraisers so that the project could come to life.
Also present were supporter friends of the project such as the Stefano Ricci family, Simona Zito, General Manager and CEO of Chopard Italia and Diana Palomba, President of Feminin Pluriel Italia. Special thanks also to Paola and the Rovellini family, Alessandro Dusi, Generali, Festival Napa Valley, Dolce&Gabbana. In a note Abf underlines your thanks “for the welcome also to the president of the Meyer Foundation Gianpaolo Donzelli and to the general secretary Alessandro Benedetti”.
Above the rendering of the project; below from left Maria Manetti Shrem, Alberto Zanobini, Sara Funaro and Andrea Bocelli
The building, designed by the Alvisi Kirimoto studio together with the Abf multidisciplinary team, it will be built in the area adjacent to the Ludoteca and will be characterized by functional and aesthetically beautiful spaces where boys and girls will be guaranteed right to equitable and quality education, through the performance of educational activities but also musical, digital and artistic laboratory activities. A thematic garden, donated by Chopard, will be the external extension of the pavilion: here young patients will be able to learn and experiment through colours, scents and sensory journeys.
The Abf Educational Center is the third step of the Abf H-Lab project which integrates and declines the intervention models tested in the Schools of the Abf network within Italian pediatric hospitals (a conference was dedicated to the topic here). Son there are already 8 hospitals in the Aopi network in which the project is active: Meyer Pediatric Hospital in Florence, “Giannina Gaslini” Institute Pediatric Hospital in Genoa, Salesi Hospital in Ancona, Irccs maternal and child “Burlo Garofolo” in Trieste, AORN Santobono-Pausilipon in Naples, University Hospital “Gaetano Martino” in Messina, Company Hospital – University of Padua, Bari Polyclinic Company “Giovanni XXIII Hospital” of Bari.
As of today they are over 17 thousand students who in 2022 benefited from Abf project interventions as always part of the Abf H-Lab such asAbf Teachbus a real digital library that hosts devices set up on the curriculum of the young student’s age (notebooks and tablets) and able above all to guarantee all the boys and girls involved the conditions to maintain relationships with their classmates, teachers and atelieristas; digital atelieristas who act as librarians 4.0 specialized in the use of new technologies for education which, in team with the Abf working group, promotes new and transversal perspectives for the use of technological tools for girls and boys, supporting teachers and families in the best use of these devices
All photographs are by Giacomo Moresi