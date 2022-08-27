Following the crisis experienced by Italian education due to the pandemic emergency, the concept of “school medicine” has returned to the fore. What are the rights of students

School medicine was born in Italy with Presidential Decree 264 of 11 February 1961 (Title III School medicine services, articles 9 and following), with the object of protecting the health of schools and pupils who attend them as well as the staff of the schools themselves, for as regards the defense against infectious diseases, the prevention of developmental pathologies and their early diagnosis.

School medicine: what the legislation provides

The legislation, which had its full development in the 1960s, has unfortunately seen a slow decline over time. But what did it foresee? The School Medicine activity was expected to take place mainly inside school buildings and / or in outpatient clinics and consisted of a series of screening activities, including:

auxologico for the control of the statute-weight growth of the child and the pubertal and sexual development of the adolescent;

Deficiency of the visual eye and visual control;

and visual control; Orthopedic in the research, prevention and early identification of scoliosis, kyphosis and diseases of the skeletal system;

Orthopedic in the research, prevention and early identification of scoliosis, kyphosis and diseases of the skeletal system;

of the spine; Dental oral hygiene and caries prevention;

Otolaryngology -ORL (adenoidism and tonsillar diseases);

-ORL (adenoidism and tonsillar diseases); Cardiological;

Parasitosis skin (pediculosis, scabies).

The legislation provided that, for the performance of medical-school services, the Municipalities would provide by means of:

a) school doctors generic and school doctors specialist;

b) healthcare personnelconsisting of visiting health assistants, professional nurses, child supervisors, in a number adequate to local needs.

Here are some passages from the first articles for explanatory purposes:

“The school medicine service includes prophylaxis, preventive medicine, hygienic supervision, control of the health of each pupil and makes use of the collaboration of the school in hygienic-health education.”

For the protection of health and hygiene in schools or in educational and training institutes, the school doctor provides:

undergo a medical examination preliminary at the beginning of the school year, all subjects , in order to ascertain any impediments to normal school attendance; select pupils who need more in-depth assessments;

preliminary at the beginning of the school year, , in order to ascertain any impediments to normal school attendance; select pupils who need more in-depth assessments; carefully visit the students attending at least once during the year in order to control their psycho-physical development;

in order to control their psycho-physical development; execute the tuberculin reactions recording the result and having the screen survey carried out, usually in the first and fourth year of elementary school, and in the third year of middle school;

recording the result and having the screen survey carried out, usually in the first and fourth year of elementary school, and in the third year of middle school; to execute extraordinary or periodic visits to subjects requiring special observation and to those who leave school permanently or who pass to other schools and institutes;

and to those who leave school permanently or who pass to other schools and institutes; It is also the task of the school doctor, within the scope of his duties, to collaborate with school administrators, teachers, families and medico-psycho-pedagogical centers, in order both to obtain the better academic performance of pupils, either to avoid them or limit the causes of mental fatigue.

Briefly, we could say that the concept of school medicine combines two fundamental constructs: the right to study and the Right to health.

School medicine today

Following the reform of the National Health System, interest in school medicine has gradually waned, until it no longer falls within the interests of the Regions. Preventive activities have in fact been absorbed by the territorial extracurricular medicine. Recently, following the emergency linked to the spread of the SARS-COv2 disease, which inevitably had an impact on the school system, various Regions and political forces have considered the reintroduction of the “health prophylaxis at school “.

One of the first regions to welcome the reintegration of school medicine, albeit temporarily, was the region Tuscany. The region, in an Ordinance dated 08/26/20, provided for, although in an emergency phase, “the activation, by the USL companies of the Tuscany Region, of the procedures for the search for medical professionals to be dedicated to the health activities envisaged by protocols of the Ministry of Health for the start of school activities in time of COVID, to be acquired through the stipulation of specific free professional contracts “.