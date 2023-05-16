Schools closed tomorrow 17 May due to bad weather in Emilia Romagna and Marche. That’s where

Bologna, 16 May 2023 – Il bad weather does not grant respite and many administrations have decided to keep the Schools also closed on Wednesday 17 May. No lessons Bologna, and throughout the province of Bologna, RavennaRimini, Riccione, in the Union of Municipalities of Romagna Faentina e Cesena, In the Forlì as regards Emilia Romagna, a Senigallia and Jesi (Ancona) in Marche. Stop to school activities also in the Republic of San Marino, openhowever, the schools in the Modenese. Online lessons and exams suspended tomorrow at the University of Bologna.

“Given the continuation of the serious alert conditions announced by the regional civil protection agency, the Municipality of Ravenna – reads the press release – has also scheduled for tomorrow the closure of educational services, schools of all types and levels including education and vocational training, youth aggregation centres, day centers for the elderly and disabled and socio-employment centres. The closure of cemeteries and the suspension of street markets have also been confirmed.

Same decision for the Municipalities of the Faenza Union. In the Municipality of Faenza, educational services, pre- and after-school services, vocational training centres, day centers for the elderly and disabled and socio-employment centers will also be closed. “For tomorrow – they write from Faenza – all the municipal sports facilities will also be closed and the sports activities held within them will be suspended. We advise other sports clubs, in the same way, to interrupt training, matches or other initiatives for tomorrow 17 May 2023”.

The wave of bad weather that is hitting Emilia Romagna and Marche had already convinced many mayors of the two regions to close schools as a precaution too today Tuesday May 16th.

Schools closed May 17 in Emilia Romagna

Schools closed also tomorrow Wednesday 17 May a Bologna and throughout the province of Bologna. Yesterday the first municipality that gave the stop to the lessons for today was to Ravenna (which also stopped sports facilities and gyms). And the stop to the lessons it has also been extended for tomorrow in Ravenna and the Municipalities of Romagna Faentina. Also Cesena and the municipalities of Forlì they give a break to lessons for tomorrow. “Schools in the municipal area of ​​Cesena will also be closed tomorrow, Wednesday 17 May”. Mayor Enzo Lattuca announced it live on Facebook. “There are no security conditions.” Very probable closure for schools also in the rest of the territory of the province of Forlì-Cesena. “Because of this new alert, the closure of educational services, schools of all levels including vocational training centres, school gyms and municipal sports facilities (excluding Pala Galassi) with offices in the municipal area – explained the mayor of Forlì Zattini – as well as closure to the public of the Saffi Library, all the decentralized libraries, the civic museums of Palazzo Romagnoli and San Domenico and the Oratory of San Sebastiano “.

In light of the “persistence of particularly adverse weather conditions and the temporary unavailability of some premises in numerous complexesthe competent bodies have ordered the suspension of educational and teaching activities for tomorrow’s day, of elementary schools, kindergartens and kindergartens of the Republic of San Marino”. This is what the Titan State Congress communicates. “Teaching and non-teaching staff – it is added – remain in service. The teaching staff can work the morning shift, the non-teaching staff will remain in the previously arranged shifts”.

Online lessons at the University

Given the worsening of the weather forecasts and the weather alert issued by the Emilia-Romagna Region throughout the Multicampus area, theUniversity of Bologna has ordered the following measures for Wednesday 17 May: graduation lectures and discussions will be carried out Online onlywhile exams, TOLC tests and internships have been suspended, and will have to be resumed.

Schools open in the Modena area

In the Municipality of ModenaInstead, the schools will be open as normal tomorrow, but from the Town Hall, given the increase in the intensity of the storms even throughout the day on Wednesday, they recommend “the utmost attention in travel, avoiding those that are not strictly necessary, given the possible inconvenience in the city and provincial road system”.

Also in the Modena area the administrators of theLands Union of Castelli have decided to keep local schools open on Wednesday 17 May. “The minor network of watercourses continues to be under special surveillance – reads a note -, but the critical issues that have occurred are at the moment under control and the culmination of full of Panaro should cross our territory in the late evening of today”.

Therefore the schoolsof every order and degree, will be regularly functioning in the Municipalities of Modena, Castelnuovo Rangone, Castelvetro of Modena, Guiglia, Marano sul Panaro, Savignano sul Panaro, Spilambert, Vignola e Zocca.

“The municipal technicians, together with the Civil Protection volunteers – they warn – will continue to monitor the watercourses and the areas considered most at risk also in the next few hours. The alert, in fact, for our areas, is still red due to risk hydrogeological. The meteorological models predict continuous rains until tomorrow morning, but with a fluctuating trend. The connection with the Prefecture and with the Civil Protection Center of Marzaglia will remain constant also in the next few hours. We continue to recommend caution in travel “.