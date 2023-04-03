Sensitize young people to correct scientific information. Assume responsible behavior for everyone’s health. Trust in research progress to improve the quality of life. This is the purpose of J factorthe project promoted by Digital World Foundation and Janssen Italy (the pharmaceutical company from the group Johnson & Johnson) whose third edition, entitled “More confidence, more health, more future” it was held in Rome in collaboration with Cittadinanzattiva among the students of the Plauto high school in Rome.

«It is an important opportunity for us to be able to speak to you students in a context, such as the school one, in which the activism and empowerment of the younger generations is built, also for the promotion of health and well-being. As an association, since 1978 we have committed nin the field of health protection and rights of citizens and for this very reason we have promoted the Civic Charter of global health” – he declared Annalisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva. “Our survey on a representative panel of citizens from European countries shows that 76.7% of those interviewed consider a strategy that guarantees global health, i.e. access to health for all, a priority. With the Civic Charter we intend to promote the awareness of citizens and institutions in favor of global health as a fundamental human right and in order to identify concrete actions to protect the state of biological, psychological and social well-being. Protection passes from the reduction of inequalities while promoting sustainable development for the health system,” explained Mandorino.

After the over 200 thousand students involved to date, of which about 7,000 in Lazio alone, the Fattore J project continues its calendar of face-to-face and online lessons in various Italian regions involving over 3,000 high school students.