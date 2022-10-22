It was presented on October 19th MUSAil University Museum of Anthropological, Medical and Forensic Sciences for Human Rights of the State University of Milan, coordinated by Cristina Cattaneo, professor of Forensic Medicine and Anthropology at the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health and scientific director of the Labanof, Laboratory of Anthropology and Forensic Odontology of the State University.

The birth of MUSA was possible thanks to the support of the Cariplo Foundation, the Isacchi Samaja Onlus Foundation and Terre des Hommes. The Museum was sponsored by SIMLA, the Italian Society of Legal Medicine and Insurance, and by OMCeO Milan, the Provincial Order of Surgeons and Dentists of Milan.

The aim of the University Museum is to spread the role of medical, anthropological and forensic sciences in the fight against violence and in the protection of human rightsIn fact, everyone knows that medicine and scientific disciplines treat infections, tumors and many other diseases, but few know the fundamental role they play in combating violations of human rights. The protagonists are therefore the disciplines that deal with studying the body in all its forms to reconstruct a past, remote or recent, through the examination of the corpse, the skeleton and the living.

“Science and Medicine, applied to the body in all its forms, become a formidable weapon to combat violence and protect human rights. This is the message that MUSA wants to bring, to plan a better future also through a new reading of the past” – explains Cristina Cattaneo.

“I am very pleased to take part in the inauguration of the University Museum of Anthropological, Medical and Forensic Sciences for Human Rights, which for us represents the first of a series of new settlements that will contribute to the enhancement of the Città Studi center.” – he claims Elio Franzinirector of the State of Milan.

“In line with the interdisciplinary character of our University, MUSA represents an original and unprecedented synthesis between anthropological sciences, historical disciplines, health protection and human rights defense.”- concludes the rector Franzini.

MUSA was born from Labanofthe Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology and Odontology of the State University of Milan, engaged for 25 years in teaching and scientific research on forensic issues such as identification, inspection, criminalism and mistreatment, and is based on CAL – Labanof Anthropological Collection, established in 2017 as an osteological collection by the Milanese University, recognized by the Lombardy Region in 2018 as a museum collection.

CAL is one of the largest skeletal collections in the world, made up of almost 10 thousand skeletons mainly from Milan and Lombardy, from every historical period, established thanks to the collaboration with the Superintendency of Archaeological Heritage, the Lombardy Region, the Municipality of Milan, the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office and ATS. One part of the anthropological collection consists of skeletons from ancient necropolises, the other from modern cemeteries and unclaimed remains, a unique heritage to create new methods for establishing identity, disease and violent causes of death on human remains , both for history and for justice.

“The University Museum of Anthropological, Medical and Forensic Sciences for Human Rights was born from a profound idea of ​​justice towards the individual and is an emblematic example of how through scientific activity it is possible to create cultural and social value for the whole community. It is within this vision that Fondazione Cariplo supports the birth of MUSA, as a place capable of connecting different knowledge and knowledge that together significantly contribute to the knowledge of individual and collective history.” – he claims Giovanni Fostipresident of the Cariplo Foundation.

“MUSA is a strong and important message that tells, explains and recalls how poverty and vulnerability have been the guiding thread of history, creating a situation of widespread injustice that the joint work of science and social aid can stem. It is the message that the Isacchi Samaja Foundation has tried to spread by giving voice to the weakest and which has materialized among other things in the beautiful and long collaboration with Labanof for the recovery and recognition of the victims of shipwrecks in the Mediterranean. Thanks to MUSA, the operators trained by the Isacchi Samaja Foundation and who will work for this project will be able to make known and denounce extreme poverty and propose the remedies to be able to fight them in the name of ‘Human Rights’”- explains father Aristide CabassiPresident of the Isacchi Samaja Onlus Foundation.

“MUSA represents an important point of arrival of the long collaboration between Terre des Hommes and Labanof, which have been working together for years, on the fight against violence against children and the protection of migrant minors. We are proud to make our expertise in the field of child protection available to this project. And we thank Rai for ESG Sustainability which, through the extraordinary collection of the program “I Soliti Ignoti”, contributed to the financing of the museum” – conclude Donatella Vergaripresident of Terre des Hommes Italia.

Thanks to the support of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, Terre des Hommes will bring MUSA to schools and promote its message in Italy and in Europe.

The sections of MUSA

I am currently six, equipped with panels, dioramas, exhibitions, animations and videos. They will also have QR code, a small area dedicated to the blind, with audio guide and tactile models, and a computer station by reservation for the guided consultation of judicial cases concluded both national and international, videos, opinions, podcasts on the topics.

Introduction. The first room features an introductory animation of the museum and six wall dioramas, each of which illustrates the steps in the study of human remains, from how they appear to dating, determination of sex, age, ethnicity, disease and signs of violence.

Historical-archaeological section. This section serves both as a deposit of a part of the Labanof Anthropological Collection of about 1,500 skeletons, and as an illustrative area of ​​the evolution of Milan over 2 thousand years starting from its skeletons. The sections are: Roman, upper and lower medieval, modern and contemporary, and in each there are finds from the time.

Identity section. The important and misunderstood theme of the right to identity of the dead is dealt with. With the help of panels, animations and interviews, we retrace the theme of the ambiguous loss (of those who do not know if their loved one is dead or alive), the scientific identification of human remains, statistics and the problem of unknown corpses. on the national and international territory, of mass disasters (such as that of Linate), with particular attention to the unidentified deaths of migration.

Crime Section. Also through the aid of models, the issues of forensic medicine, forensic anthropology and forensic sciences in general are dealt with in assisting justice in mortal crimes such as murder and corpse concealment, in the four typical scenarios: the inspection, both on the corpse and on the hidden remains, the autopsy, the laboratory investigations and the trial. The intervention of the police and, in particular, of forensic experts at the crime scene and in the laboratories is also illustrated.

Live section. In this room four stations tell, through animations and videos, the importance of medicine and forensic sciences in the protection of the living, as in the cases of victims of mistreatment, sexual violence and torture, both on humans and animals.

Melilli-il Barcone mission. The path ends with an “immersive” corner dedicated to one of the major contemporary events symbolizing the violation of human rights: the disaster of April 18, 2015, where the shipwreck of a fishing boat off the coast of Libya killed a thousand victims between adult and adolescent migrants.

Visits to the MUSA

Open to the public from Wednesday 2 November with free admission. Entrance from via Ponzio 7

Timetables

Tuesday: 14-18

Wednesday: 14-18, with welcome of the volunteer members of the Italian Touring Club

Thursday: 14-18

Friday: 9-18 (from 14 to 18 with welcome of volunteer members of the Italian Touring Club)

Saturday 9-13. with welcome of the volunteer members of the Italian Touring Club

Sunday and Monday: closed

For info and group reservations: [email protected]

The opening to the public will also be possible thanks to the welcome of the volunteer members of the Italian Touring Club, as part of the Aperti per Voi project, an initiative that since 2005 has favored the systematic and continuous opening of places of art and culture.