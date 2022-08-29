Home Health Science, towards personalized medicine: here are the 3D printed drugs
Science, towards personalized medicine: here are the 3D printed drugs

Science, towards personalized medicine: here are the 3D printed drugs

(Pixabay photo)

Developing a starch to be used in a 3D printer to make custom medications. This is the goal that led a study, published in theInternational Journal of Pharmaceuticsconducted by the scientists of‘University of the Basque Country, who devised a procedure for obtaining tablets based on different types of starch. The team, led by The action Gonza’lez, confirmed that drug delivery could be customized by optimizing the compound to be used based on the treatment to be administered. This alternative, the experts explain, would make it possible to adapt the quantities of medicines to be released according to the patient’s needs. At the same time, personalized drugs allow for controlled release over time, especially if dissolving in water poses problems. “3D printing technology – says Gonza’lez – is an advanced technique for personalized medicine and can be fundamental for the development of drug-release tablets on demand. Our work demonstrates that it is possible to produce starch-based tablets for the delivery of medicines based on three types of starch ”. The different alternatives are characterized by specific peculiarities, which influence the release times of the drug: corn starch, according to the authors, dissolves in about ten minutes, while waxy corn starch and potato starch may require up to six hours for full release. “We also printed tablets that combined different types of starch – concludes Gonza’lez – in this case the release can take place in two phases. Our work is a preliminary study, but the results are very promising for personalized drug delivery applications ”.

See also  New Head of Sports Medicine

