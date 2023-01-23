Roma – “Innovation in territorial medicine”, this is the theme of the scientific congress that will take place in Cosenza on 10 and 11 February next. The two days of work will be presented tomorrow, 24 January 2023 starting at 3 pm, in the Sala Caduti di Nassirya in Palazzo Madama, seat of the Senate of the Republic in Rome. “An important opportunity to highlight the innovations that, in the province of Cosenza, are characterizing the telemedicine sector with regard to the treatment of patients with respiratory and cardiac disorders and patients with diabetes”. The scientific directors of the congress are Dr. Giovanni Malomo and the engineer Alessandro Astorino. Malomo, pulmonologist and medical director of the Asp of Cosenza, is keen to reiterate that “the intention is to create a focus on this issue as telemedicine is used to give answers to chronic and frail patients. Without forgetting that, due to the pandemic, these fragilities have significantly increased”. With regard to the congress to be held in Cosenza, the medical director asserts: “With the presentation to the Senate we want to send a positive signal to the whole nation. On 10 and 11 February next in Cosenza we will have experts arriving from all over Italy; our hope is that the telemedicine project already implemented in the Cosenza area can be extended to the entire Calabria region”.

For the pulmonologist “we can be actors and creators of taking charge of the patient with the elaboration of a territorial electronic folder that can be shared via the web. This – remarks Malomo – to allow integrated home care for chronic patients; and also to schedule the interventions”. Basically everything revolves around home care which is already bearing fruit in the province of Bruzia. In fact, there are currently 128 critically ill third level patients, both adults and children, who are followed up with telemedicine. 406 Covid patients were also treated with this particular and targeted methodology; many of whom are hospitalized in facilities for the elderly. “The Covid pandemic – comments the medical director – has further underlined the fragility to which we are subject and therefore also the need for all Calabrians to have equal treatment as regards health protection”.

To flank Dr Malomo in the organization of the congress of Cosenza is the engineer Alessandro Astorino. As coordinator of the Operational Council of the Italian Committee for Information Engineering (C3I), Astorino is keen to underline: “We intended to present the congress in Rome not only for its scientific value but also to give due recognition to the work carried out on the territory, in terms of telemedicine, by the Asp of Cosenza. In a phase of profound reorganization of the Calabrian health system – continues the engineer – we want to give the right attention to a reality of excellence capable of combining the due technical-professional competence, a code of values ​​and meanings with which to give meaning to the disease and to their work and make each clinical case a human encounter”. For Astorino “today a complete look at man and adequate ethical competence have become essential requisites for appropriately interpreting any healthcare activity. It is important to train an ethically aware professional, i.e. aware of the moral values ​​at stake in the decisions that he suggests or takes”. Tomorrow it will be possible to follow the event scheduled at Palazzo Madama in streaming thanks to the live broadcast on the webtv.senato.it channel. Xenia, Francesca Mazza’s ECM provider, will oversee the organization of the Roman event and the two days of congress work in Cosenza. The Order of Surgeons and Dentists of Cosenza and Province sponsored the scientific congress; the Order of Engineers of Cosenza; the Italian Committee for Information Engineering.