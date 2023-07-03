Scientific Discovery: Gene that Counteracts Stress Anxiety Unveiled

Researchers at the School of Physiology, Pharmacology, and Neuroscience in Bristol have made a groundbreaking scientific discovery regarding the brain’s ability to respond to stress-induced anxiety. The study has identified a gene that counteracts anxiety, a condition that affects one in four individuals.

The researchers focused on studying the amygdala, a brain region responsible for regulating emotions, including anxiety. Following severe trauma, neurons in the amygdala undergo genetic, biochemical, and morphological changes. These changes have been observed in people with anxiety disorders. The team focused on a group of molecules called miRNAs, which control cellular processes in the amygdala.

Anxiety is a common condition that manifests with both physical and psychological symptoms, such as muscle tension, rapid heartbeat, worry, and obsessive thoughts. It can be caused by various factors, including genetics, stressful events, past trauma, or mental health issues. Neurologically, anxiety is associated with excessive activation of the sympathetic nervous system and impaired regulation of neurotransmitters.

The research team found that a molecule called miR483-5p increases following acute stress. This increase leads to the suppression of the Pgap2 gene, which is involved in the brain’s response to stressful events. MiR483-5p has been shown to compensate for stress-induced changes in the amygdala, ultimately reducing anxiety disorders.

The discovery of miR483-5p’s role in stress and anxiety is significant, as it may pave the way for the development of new anti-anxiety therapies. Current drugs used to treat anxiety often have limited effectiveness in complex cases. By understanding the interaction between the miR483-5p gene and the amygdala, researchers hope to develop more targeted and effective treatments for anxiety disorders.

The ability to regulate anxiety through genetic interventions could revolutionize the treatment of various anxiety-related disorders, including generalized anxiety, panic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Furthermore, this discovery could enhance our understanding of the neural mechanisms underlying anxiety and provide insights into brain plasticity.

Overall, this study led by the School of Physiology, Pharmacology, and Neuroscience in Bristol has identified the miR483-5p gene as a key player in stress-induced anxiety regulation. This finding offers new possibilities for the development of more effective anti-anxiety therapies, ultimately improving the quality of life for millions of individuals with anxiety disorders.

Sources:

– School of Physiology, Pharmacology, and Neuroscience, Bristol

– Scientific Study on Anxiety and miR483-5p

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

