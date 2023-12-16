Scientific evidence and health systems

Benedetto Saraceno

The World Health Organization must deal with two fundamental issues: on the one hand, the rigorous and meticulous care of the reliability of the regulatory instruments it proposes and on the other the commitment to their implementation at a global level. This leadership duty is achieved through guidelines not only based on evidence but also on ethical concerns.

Regulatory authority certainly represents one of the main functions of the World Health Organization, if not the most important. This leadership duty is achieved through guidelines not only based on evidence but also on ethical concerns. The “regulatory” products generated by the WHO are different and diversified: guidelines, standards, classifications, policy recommendations, evaluation procedures, global strategies on specific topics or, again, recommendations that morally commit the member states (morally binding) and even, albeit rarely, provisions that can be legally binding (legally binding). In the past, the WHO has been criticized for an exaggerated production of norms and standards that are not always rigorously based on evidence. In other words, especially in the past, each area of ​​the organization produced its own regulatory instruments and thus a certain heterogeneity of methods reigned, from the most rigorous to others less reliable.

Since 2007, the WHO has had a single centralized guideline review committee operating according to rigorous evidence evaluation criteria. This decision has reduced the overproduction of regulatory instruments, some of which, as has been said, are unreliable and has authorized the global diffusion only of truly effective instruments. evidence base. Furthermore, too often the WHO has not bothered to document and evaluate the degree of implementation of the regulatory tools made available to the global public health community. Suffice it to say that despite the periodic updates of the International Classification of Diseases, now in its eleventh version (ICD 11), many countries use previous versions for their health statistics. In the case of the chapter of the ICD dedicated to the classification of mental and behavioral disorders, many countries continue to use not the version prior to ICD 11 but even ICD 9. Or, in many countries the scientific community ignores the classification proposed by the WHO and uses its own classification and diagnostic tools (as is the case with the DSM IV, the diagnostic manual of mental disorders created and adopted in the United States).

Improving the production of evidence, in fact, not only has an impact on the scientific world but obviously also has a potential impact on healthcare systems. As shown by Woods and colleagues, it is possible to measure and quantify the benefit in terms of health of the general population obtained by producing more and better evidence (1). Therefore, also to improve the production of regulatory tools, in 2017 the WHO created a Science Division which includes the departments of Quality Assurance-Norms and StandardsOf Digital Health-Innovation e di Research for health (2). In the October 2023 issue of Bulletin of the World Health Organizationthe official scientific organ of the organization, has been published call for papers global initiative that invites researchers, public health experts, epidemiologists and policy makers to contribute to the answer to seven questions (3).

These are courageous questions and credit must be given to the WHO which, for once, instead of resting on its often fearful bureaucracy, formulates fundamental and useful questions for a transparent and democratic debate.

In which countries has WHO regulatory leadership been successful? In which disciplinary areas has WHO regulatory leadership had an impact on global health? Why has WHO regulatory leadership been successful? When has it actually been successful? Where has WHO regulatory leadership been successful? little impactWhat lessons can be learned from these failuresWhat will be the future of WHO’s regulatory leadership in relation to new digital technologies and Artificial IntelligenceWhat structural and organizational aspects of WHO should be modified or strengthened

This invitation to the international community is certainly not ritual but it reflects an actual desire of the WHO to strengthen its regulatory capacity both in terms of formulation and implementation. Therefore, WHO certainly deserves praise for this initiative. However, problems remain open that deserve further questions to the Global Health community because they are fundamental to generating innovation in the field of evidence production and application.

There are in fact three issues of a technical, ethical and political nature, which deserve a broad international debate.

What methodological innovations are necessary to generate evidence relating to interventions and strategies characterized by a strong social component and a smaller biomedical component? In other words, to the extent that healthcare develops beyond the traditional biomedical model and introduces “soft” strategies and interventions, which require qualitative evaluations, often over a protracted period of time, the traditional tools used to generate evidence (e.g. the Randomized Clinical Trials and related meta-analyses) may be inadequate. Furthermore, according to Valente (4) there would be too many cases in which even acquired and accepted practices are not supported by powerful evidence and obtaining such evidence could be ethically questionable and excessively expensive. Finally, family medicine sometimes documents cases of significant improvements in patients’ health through interventions that are not necessarily evidence-based (4).What methods and methods are necessary to introduce the point of view of people who have experienced illness in significant and radical ways? In other words, it’s not just about increasing the presence of people’s points of view (patient view) but above all to revisit the methodologies used to build protocols and formulate research questions, identify outcome indicators. A vast and still too unexplored field. Evidence-based medicine has been too silent about the challenge of integrating patients’ expressed preferences and values ​​into evidence-generating methodology. According to Upshur and Tracy (5) a sort of dangerous contrast has been created between person-centred medicine and evidence-based medicine.Finally, what corrective measures can be taken to prevent a “political selection” of evidence from occurring? In other words, since the implementation of evidence is often, if not always, implemented by health authorities and policy makers, there is a constant and frequent risk of political intervention that selects the welcome evidence and silences the less welcome or unwelcome evidence. .

Benedetto Saraceno, Lisbon Institute of Global Mental Health

