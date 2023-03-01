news-txt”>

The Italian Society of Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal Diseases (SIOMMMS), shares Aifa’s decision to limit the use of vitamin D to certain conditions. “Consistent with the recent recommendations published by our Company: shares the opinion on the inappropriateness of screening extended to the general population, believing that the determination of 25(OH)D levels should only be performed in the presence of risk factors for deficiency and when it is useful for the clinical management of patients and, on the other hand, appreciates the recognition of the opportunity for supplementation in people with severe vitamin D deficiency, even if asymptomatic”.

The SIOMMMS doctors therefore state that they appreciate AIFA’s acknowledgment of the opportunity to raise the minimum desirable threshold of serum 25(OH)D levels from 20 ng/ml (or 50 nmol/L) to 30 ng/ml ( or 75 nmol/L) in patients with osteoporosis or other established osteopathies, “recognizing that correction of vitamin D deficiency remains one of the cornerstones of osteoporosis therapy, while vitamin D supplementation of healthy subjects without vitamin D appears understandably useless, as is already well known and demonstrated by the far from surprising results of recent clinical studies”.

“We appreciate the inclusion, among the recipients of the vitamin D prescription paid by the NHS, in addition to institutionalized people, people with severe motor deficits or bedridden who live at home, considering that sun exposure, as rightly recognized, represents the main mechanism for meeting vitamin D needs; however, it is believed that other conditions at risk of hypovitaminosis D should also be included, such as those related to forced conditions of reduced sun exposure (for example, for work or cultural reasons or for conditions that contraindicate the ‘exposure to UVB) or those related to the inability to produce adequate amounts of vitamin D despite sun exposure, such as in old age; finally, in consideration of the potential extra-skeletal effects of vitamin D, we agree that at the same time current state of knowledge there is no certain scientific evidence of a benefit of supplementation one with vitamin D in terms of cost / effectiveness also in the cardiovascular, oncological, infectious, diabetes and respiratory fields, but it is believed that currently they cannot even be excluded”. (HANDLE).