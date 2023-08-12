Scientists Alarmed by New Covid Variant EG.5: What You Need to Know

Scientists Concerned about New Covid Variant EG.5: WHO Working to Understand Characteristics

Scientists around the world are expressing alarm over the emergence of a new variant of the Covid virus, known as EG.5. The World Health Organization (WHO) is already conducting research to understand the characteristics and mode of attack of this variant.

The origin of the name EG.5, as reported by SkyTG24 and Vanity Fair, comes from a planet discovered in 2003. Interestingly, the name is linked to the trigger of the Trojan War in ancient mythology.

The WHO has classified this variant as a mutant virus and is closely monitoring its spread. So far, it has been detected in more than 45 countries globally. The prevalence of EG.5 is particularly high in Great Britain and the United States, accounting for 11.6% of cases. Some believe that gatherings at movie theaters for the release of the film “Barbie and Oppenheimer” may have contributed to the spread, but scientists are skeptical about this association.

In Italy, reported cases are increasing, but there has been a decrease in deaths. According to the WHO, there have been 1 million new infections worldwide, resulting in 3,100 deaths, a 53% decrease compared to previous data. However, the situation in Russia remains a cause for concern, as the country is currently experiencing a high rate of contagion and spread.

The WHO has assessed the public health risk posed by EG.5 as low, similar to other variants currently in circulation. The variant was initially identified in February, and on July 19th, it was included in the virus dossier under control. Since then, cases have doubled.

The virus has shown a higher prevalence and the ability to escape the immune system, although there have been no reports of severe illness associated with it. However, it is crucial not to underestimate its symptoms and to continue monitoring any changes over time. Fragile individuals should be especially cautious as they may be more susceptible to the virus.

The symptoms of the Covid Eris variant, according to the Zoe Health Study, include sore throat, stuffy nose, sneezing, cough, muscle pains, loss of smell, fever, and shortness of breath.

Scientists and health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and it is important for the public to stay informed and follow recommended safety measures to prevent the further spread of the virus.

