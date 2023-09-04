Scientists Discover Highly Mutated BA.2.86 Variant of Covid-19: Preliminary Findings Offer Reassurance

Scientists worldwide are working diligently to understand the BA.2.86 variant of the Covid-19 virus, referred to as Pirola on social media. Early results from studies conducted in China and Sweden provide some reassurance.

The BA.2.86 variant is highly mutated and significantly different from any other variant seen thus far, but it appears to have poor transmissibility. These are early results, and caution is still necessary. However, these findings are a positive step forward.

This new variant has over 30 changes to its spike protein, setting it apart from its closest ancestor and the Kraken variant. It is a leap in evolution similar to what was observed with the original Omicron variant two years ago, when hospitalizations and infections reached their peak.

In initial experiments, researchers in China observed that BA.2.86 looks different to our immune systems compared to earlier versions of the virus. It has the ability to escape our immunity and is antigenically distinct from the Kraken variant. This suggests that the updated vaccine‘s effectiveness should be monitored against this new variant. However, BA.2.86 may not spread rapidly due to its lower infectivity. Whether this variant causes more severe disease compared to previous variants is still unknown.

Health authorities, including the World Health Organization, are closely monitoring this variant due to its high number of mutations, particularly on the Spike protein. The concern is that it may evade the antibodies induced by the new vaccines. While there is some potential for this, the laboratory tests conducted by Yunlong Cao provide reassurance. Pirola can escape antibodies induced by the Kraken variant, but its infectivity is much lower. In fact, BA.2.86 is approximately 60% less infectious than the Kraken variant. This lower infectivity may explain why it is found in multiple countries but at low levels. Scientist Pirola predicts that the variant will circulate slowly in the population due to its lower cellular infectivity.

In a separate study conducted at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, researchers compared BA.2.86 with antibodies from human blood samples collected at different points in time. They found that the variant can evade immunity developed from previous infections or vaccination. However, for those who recently contracted an infection, the immune response is not entirely ineffective. The lead investigator, Benjamin Murrell, believes that the situation is not as extreme as when the Omicron variant emerged. There is still uncertainty regarding whether BA.2.86 or its derivatives will outcompete current variants, as well as its severity. However, the antibodies do not appear to be entirely powerless against it.

It’s important to note that these studies have limitations. Pseudoviruses, which are models of the BA.2.86 virus, were used instead of the actual virus itself. The Swedish study also had a small sample size. Additionally, the blood donor samples used in these studies may not represent the immunity of people in other parts of the world who were infected with different variants and received different vaccines. Despite these limitations, experts are encouraged by these initial findings. Pirola has been classified by the World Health Organization as a variant under monitoring, and as of now, there have been no reported deaths associated with it.

In other research published on the bioRxiv platform, the EG.5 variant (Eris) was studied for its ability to infect the lungs. This variant, which is dominant globally and growing in Italy, may result in more severe manifestations of Covid-19. However, further confirmation of the data is needed.

In conclusion, scientists are making progress in understanding the BA.2.86 variant and its characteristics. While it has significant mutations and the ability to evade immunity, it appears to have lower infectivity. Continued monitoring and research are necessary to fully comprehend the impact of this variant on the ongoing pandemic.