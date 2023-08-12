Home » Scientists find microplastics in the human heart
Health

Scientists find microplastics in the human heart

by admin
Scientists find microplastics in the human heart

Microplastics, normally found in food packaging and paint, have now been detected in the human heart for the first time. The startling discovery was made by a team of scientists at Beijing Anzhen Hospital in China, who examined the heart tissue of 15 patients who had undergone cardiovascular surgery, according to a study published by the American Chemical Society , as reported by the British “Guardian”.

Microplastics less than five millimeters in size can enter the human body through the mouth, nose and other body cavities.

Researchers examined heart tissue and blood samples

Physicians Kun Hua, Xiubin Yang and their team wanted to investigate whether these particles can enter the human cardiovascular system through indirect and direct exposure, according to a statement on the study.

The researchers collected and analyzed the patients’ heart tissue and blood samples from half of the participants.

They “discovered tens to thousands of individual microplastic pieces in most tissue samples” and found plastic pieces in all blood samples.

A plastic was also found that is often used as a shatterproof alternative to glass

Nine types of plastic were found in five types of heart tissue. The study also found evidence that some microplastic pieces were accidentally given to subjects during surgery.

Among the plastics found in three different parts of the heart was poly(methyl methacrylate), a plastic commonly used as a shatterproof alternative to glass. These particles, according to the researchers, “cannot be attributed to accidental exposure during surgery.

See also  Microsoft: Will bring LTSC version to Windows 11 | XFastest News

You may also like

How Junk Food Affects the Quality of Sleep...

breaking of SUMMER by the end of August?...

THE home remedy for burnt-in fat!

Eiffel Tower reopens after bomb scare – breaking...

The Rising Numbers of Covid-19 Cases and Deaths...

Can you just catch up on sleep? Researchers...

Using the smartphone in front of children has...

Toronto Atp: Sinner beats Monfils and reaches the...

Mario Balotelli: Celebrating 33 Years and a New...

Stroke at a young age: is the patient’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy