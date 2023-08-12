Scientists find microplastics in the human heart

Microplastics, normally found in food packaging and paint, have now been detected in the human heart for the first time. The startling discovery was made by a team of scientists at Beijing Anzhen Hospital in China, who examined the heart tissue of 15 patients who had undergone cardiovascular surgery, according to a study published by the American Chemical Society , as reported by the British “Guardian”.

Microplastics less than five millimeters in size can enter the human body through the mouth, nose and other body cavities.

Researchers examined heart tissue and blood samples

Physicians Kun Hua, Xiubin Yang and their team wanted to investigate whether these particles can enter the human cardiovascular system through indirect and direct exposure, according to a statement on the study.

The researchers collected and analyzed the patients’ heart tissue and blood samples from half of the participants.

They “discovered tens to thousands of individual microplastic pieces in most tissue samples” and found plastic pieces in all blood samples.

A plastic was also found that is often used as a shatterproof alternative to glass

Nine types of plastic were found in five types of heart tissue. The study also found evidence that some microplastic pieces were accidentally given to subjects during surgery.

Among the plastics found in three different parts of the heart was poly(methyl methacrylate), a plastic commonly used as a shatterproof alternative to glass. These particles, according to the researchers, “cannot be attributed to accidental exposure during surgery.

