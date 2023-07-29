scientists may have figured out why our hair does so Periodic Daily

According to a new study, the secret to why hair turns gray may lie in a certain type of stem cell that is “stuck” in our hair follicles.

“It is the loss of chameleon-like function of melanocyte stem cells that may be responsible for the graying and loss of color in hair,” senior author Mayumi Ito, PhD, a professor in the Ronald Department of Dermatology, said in a news release. O. Perelman and the Department of Cell Biology at NYU Langone Health in New York.

He was the leader of the research team.

“These findings suggest that motility and reversible differentiation of melanocyte stem cells are critical for maintaining healthy, colored hair,” he added.

The findings were published this week in the journal Nature.

What are Stem Cells?

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), stem cells are known for their ability to renew themselves.

Muscle, blood or nerve cells don’t replicate, but stem cells can replicate frequently, according to the NIH.

Hair follicle melanocyte stem cells are specific stem cells that produce and maintain hair pigment.

One type of stem cell that researchers are turning to is embryonic stem cells, due to their potential to develop into many different cell types in the human body.

The other type of stem cell is known as an adult stem cell, which is a type of organ or tissue cell that has the potential to differentiate into a more specialized cell type.

Melanocyte stem cells: What to know

Melanocyte stem cells found in hair follicles are specific stem cells that produce and maintain hair pigment.

According to the press release for the new study, as hair ages, falls out and grows back, these stem cells are continually multiplying within the hair follicles.

These cells are stimulated to develop into mature cells that produce the protein pigments that give hair its color, the release added.

Previous research has suggested that graying of hair occurs when particular melanocyte stem cells stop working.

“The study builds on previous studies that have shown that maintaining healthy melanocyte stem cells is key to preserving hair color,” Ito told Fox News Digital.

Because the researchers physically aged the mice

The team of researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine focused on skin cells from mice.

The researchers physically aged the mice’s hair by plucking it out and forcing it to grow back.

The melanocyte cells that weren’t “stuck,” but could still travel to the hair follicle, retained their ability to produce pigment.

Using 3D intravital imaging, the study traced the fate of the melanocyte stem cell itself during hair follicle regeneration, Ito explained to Fox News Digital.

They found that the number of hair follicles with melanocyte epithelial cells in a certain part of the hair follicle, known as the hair follicle bulge, increased from 15% before plucking to about 50% after forced aging.

These cells could not regenerate or mature into pigment-producing melanocytes.

Melanocyte cells that weren’t “stuck,” but could still travel to the hair follicle, retained their ability to produce pigment over the two years that the study was conducted, the study explains.

The researchers concluded that melanocyte stem cells are much more mobile than previously thought, Ito told Fox News Digital.

“Our study suggests that melanocyte stem cells are mobile but can only initiate hair melanocytes regeneration when they are present in a specific area within the hair follicle (hair germ compartment),” Ito added in an e -mail.

“We revealed that as melanocyte stem cells move within the hair follicle, the stem cells can reversibly alter the cell state from immature to mature, and this reversibility is critical for the proper maintenance of these stem cells.”

How can gray hair be prevented?

Research suggests that moving melanocytes to a proper location within the hair follicle can help prevent hair from graying.

More research is needed because researchers don’t yet know how melanocytes find their rightful place within the hair follicle.

“We hope to better understand the molecular mechanisms that regulate the localization of melanocyte stem cells.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

