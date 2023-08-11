Scientists Receive Google Award for Research on AI Bias in Diagnostic Imaging

Scientists from Conicet and the National University of the Coast (UNL) have developed a research project aimed at identifying and anticipating the problems of Artificial Intelligence (AI) biases in diagnostic imaging. This project, titled “Unsupervised bias discovery: anticipating algorithmic fairness issues in machine learning models for medical image analysis without reference annotations,” has been selected for the Google Award for Inclusion Research (Google AIR). The Google AIR is an international recognition granted to researchers whose work has a positive impact on the common good and provides funding of up to $60,000.

Enzo Ferrante, a Conicet researcher at the Institute for Research in Signals, Systems, and Computational Intelligence (sinc(i),Conicet-UNL), is leading this research. The objective of the project is to minimize the margin of error in a medical diagnosis by identifying and anticipating AI biases in imaging diagnostics. Ferrante, who hails from Tandil, province of Buenos Aires, is known for his contributions to the field and his international exchange experiences.

In an interview, Ferrante explained that their team has been working on developing an AI system for imaging diagnosis to assist radiologists and physicians. This assistance takes various forms, such as detecting pathologies or pneumonia through neural networks and analyzing magnetic resonance imaging of the brain. The project funded by Google aims to anticipate the appearance of biases in the AI system before it enters into use. Biased AI models exhibit different performances depending on the demographic group of the patient, which can have significant implications in medical image analysis tasks.

The project primarily focuses on X-ray images of the torso, specifically the rib cage, which can help diagnose pneumonia, pneumothorax, and cardiomegaly. The team works with public databases created by various universities, including Stanford and the NIH in the United States. They also collaborate with the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires for this particular project.

To address biases in the AI system, the researchers employ bias mitigation techniques, including rebalancing databases and analyzing the representation of different groups within the dataset. Additionally, they are developing new algorithms that influence the machine learning process to ensure equal performance across diverse groups.

The project receives funding and support from Conicet, the Faculty of Engineering and Water Sciences of the National University of the Coast, and the National Agency for the Promotion of Research, Technological Development, and Innovation.

This research on algorithmic bias in diagnostic imaging has been recognized by Google through its AIR program, demonstrating the importance of addressing biases in AI technologies to improve medical diagnoses and ultimately benefit society as a whole.

