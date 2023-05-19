Scientists study the brains of dogs and discover something that surprises them

Studies on man’s best friend are certainly not lacking, and scientists do not miss the opportunity to be able to analyze the brain of dogs: yes much smaller than those of wolvesbut modern breeding efforts have somewhat increased their relative sizes, according to new research.

Modern breeds, developed over the past 150 years, indeed possess skulls larger than their body size. An interesting finding, as animal taming appears to have the opposite effect due to a response to a reduced need for brain energy when it comes to survival.

In the new finding, though, while a wolf’s brain size is usually 24 percent larger than that of a similarly sized dog, the more a breed of dog differs from a wolf, genetically speaking, the bigger his brain. This suggests that modern breeding has triggered modest cognitive growth over the past century and a half.

The one factor that appears to impact the relative brain size of today’s canid breeds, according to the study, is the difference of their genes from wolves. “Perhaps more complex social environment, urbanization, and adaptation to more rules and expectations have caused this change, affecting all modern races“, affirma infine l’etologo Enikő Kubinyi dell’Università Eötvös Loránd in Ungheria.

