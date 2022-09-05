news“>

(Central News Agency, Paris, 2nd comprehensive foreign report) A group of scientists used common plastic to simulate the strange “diamond rain” that may appear on the planets, which is generally believed to exist deep inside Uranus and Neptune. The phenomenon may be more common in the universe than originally thought, they said today.

Scientists previously theorized that extreme high pressure and high temperatures would convert carbon and hydrogen into hard diamonds thousands of kilometers below the surface of the “ice giants” Uranus and Neptune. Now a new study, published in the journal Science Advances, added oxygen to hydrocarbon mixtures and found that the phenomenon of “diamond rain” may be more common than previously thought. “Ice giants” such as Uranus and Neptune are generally believed to be the most common types of planets outside our solar system, which means that diamond rain may be everywhere in the universe. Dominik Kraus, a physicist at the HZDR research lab in Germany and a co-author of the study, said diamond rain is very different from rain on Earth. He explained that it is generally believed that there is a “hot and dense liquid” under the surface of the planet. After diamonds are formed there, they slowly sink to a depth of tens of thousands of kilometers and may be about the size of the earth. Diamond layer. These diamonds may not be as heart-cut and sparkly as the diamonds on the market, but Krauss said the forces driving these diamonds are similar to those on Earth. To reproduce this process, the research team used PET plastic, which is often used to package food and beverages, which contains the necessary mixture of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. The researchers used very clean PET plastic, but “in principle this experiment should also be possible to perform with Coca-Cola bottles,” Krause said. Next, the research team irradiated the plastic with a high-power optical laser at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California, USA. The extremely short but extremely bright X-ray flashes allowed researchers to observe the formation of “nanodiamonds” invisible to the naked eye, Krauss said. “There’s a lot of oxygen on those planets that really helps pull hydrogen atoms out of the carbon, so diamonds are actually easier to form,” he said. The experiment could point to a new way to make nanodiamonds, which are There are more and more applications in daily life, such as drug delivery, medical examination, non-invasive surgery and quantum electronics. Benjamin Ofori-Okai, a scholar at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and co-author of the study, said: “The current method of making nanodiamonds is to use dynamite to blow up a pile of carbon or diamonds. Lasers may be A cleaner, more controllable way to make it.” The diamond rain research remains hypothetical, because so little is known about Uranus and Neptune, the outermost planets of the solar system. Only NASA’s Voyager 2 probe flew near the two planets in the 1980s, and the data it sent back is still used for research. A NASA team is already planning new missions to Uranus and Neptune, possibly starting in the 2030s. Klaus is happy to see this development and hopes to get more information from it, even if it has to wait 10 or 20 years. (Translator: Zeng Yixuan / Verification: Yang Zhaoyan) 1110903





