SCIPIO the AFRICAN will make the SUMMER HEAT burst! HOT temperatures up to 40°C, let’s find out where! » ILMETEO.it

Weather: SCIPIO the AFRICAN will make the SUMMER HEAT burst! HOT temperatures up to 40°C, let’s find out where!

Scipio arrives, the African anticyclone

To better understand what to expect we must, as usual, broaden our gaze to the entire hemisphere and analyze the meteorological figures in play. Well, as we can see from the map below, it clearly emerges as already from Sunday 18 June we expect considerable advection of very hot continental sub-tropical air coming directly from the hot deserts of Morocco and Algeria. The “cusp” of Scipio it will push in the direction of the Iberian Peninsula and France, then conquering a large part of central-southern Europe, including Italy. The African anticyclone advances towards the Mediterranean basin and ItalySo green light to first serious heat wave of the season with effects on all our regions.

The second map that we show you shows the maximum temperatures which will be achieved in the course of the next week. According to current data, the hottest day will be Wednesday 21 June (just the Summer Solstice) when values ​​are expected up to around 40°C are Sardinia, Sicily eastern and Puglia (colors pink/white on the map). Maximum temperature peaks expected for Wednesday 21 JuneIn addition to the feeling of heat, we must take into strong consideration the type of climate we have experienced in the last period, characterized by a thermal context that is anything but hot and above all very rainy. In the lower layers, therefore, we have high relative humidity values ​​and this will result in afa, which will make this first hot phase even more annoying.

On balance, our body is not yet used to the summer heat and this will be a determining factor for its perception. Basically, it’s going to be super hot all of a sudden.