Scivita Medical

SUZHOU, CHINA, March 29, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

The medical technology company Scivita Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (“Medical Citizenship”) and Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), one of the world‘s leading medical technology companies, officially have one Strategic agreement signed for Scivita’s single-use percutaneous choledochoscope. As part of this business collaboration and distribution agreement, Scivita Medical and Boston Scientific plan to establish a long-term partnership to commercialize, market and promote Scivita’s disposable percutaneous choledochoscope in China.

This collaboration further advances market penetration of the single-use percutaneous choledochoscope as part of Scivita Medical’s comprehensive product offering of reusable endoscopes, single-use videoscopes and related systems and equipment. Through the strong alliance with Boston Scientific, the penetration rate of the disposable percutaneous choledochoscope in China is expected to increase, thereby benefiting more hospitals and patients.

Scivita Medical stated, “Thank you to Boston Scientific for recognizing Scivita Medical. This is another important initiative for Scivita Medical in realizing its vision of becoming a global company and another milestone following the strategic collaboration with Fujifilm for the European market. I believe this strategic collaboration with some of the world‘s leading medical technology companies and our company will accelerate the process of bringing China‘s medical innovations to the world.”

The global market for single-use videoscopes is also growing rapidly as a result of growing demands to mitigate the risks of cross-contamination and hospital-acquired diseases, especially amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Frost & Sullivan, the global market value of disposable videoscopes was $0.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow to $9.2 billion by 2030. Scivita Medical’s disposable videoscopes are used in various clinical departments where there is a high risk of cross-infection, such as: B. in gynaecology, respiratory medicine, urological surgery and hepatobiliary surgery. Many of the company’s products have already been approved in China, the United States, the European Union (EU), Japan and other countries and regions.

The collaboration can be seen as a strong sign of Scivita Medical’s comprehensive product line of reusable endoscopes, single-use videoscopes and related systems and equipment, further accelerating their commercialization and market penetration in the single-use videoscope space. Going forward, Scivita Medical will continue to innovate, improve market penetration by offering unique products, and strive to become the brand of choice for physicians and patients worldwide.

About Scivita Medical

Founded in 2016, Scivita Medical is a medical technology company that provides minimally invasive diagnostic and treatment solutions and focuses on the research, development and commercialization of medical endoscopes and related products. Scivita Medical has made “globalization” its core strategy and established R&D centers in China and Japan. With solid in-house R&D capabilities, Scivita Medical has established a unique technology platform built on five synergistic core technologies and a comprehensive portfolio of endoscope products and therapeutic products for all types of endoscopy procedures performed by different clinical departments to meet different medical needs.Scivita Medical adheres to the values ​​of “Clinical Focus”, “Shared Innovation”, “People-Focused”, “Excellence and efficiency” and will continuously improve its core technologies, increase market penetration with excellent products and strive to be the preferred brand trusted by doctors and patients around the world.

For more information, visit: scivitamedical.com/#/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043103/Signing_ceremony.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043104/Single_Use_Percutaneous_Choledochoscope.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043105/1.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scivita-medical-schlieWt-strategische-vereinbarung-mit-boston-scientific-in-china-ab-301785064.html

Original content from: Scivita Medical, transmitted by news aktuell