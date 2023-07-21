Home » Scoliosis, osteoarthritis, discopathies: we will know more thanks to the genes that give shape to our bones
Scoliosis, osteoarthritis, discopathies: we will know more thanks to the genes that give shape to our bones

The skeleton of humans has been shaped and reshaped throughout its evolutionary history by a specific group of genes. It is thanks to them that today our bones are “programmed” to walk or if the width of the shoulders and the length of the legs has the exact proportion they have today. The genes that shape bones were identified and mapped by a group of researchers from the University of Texas, the New York Genome Center (NYGC), Columbia University, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

