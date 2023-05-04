Scoliosis, what it is due to and how it is treated – DiLei

Chest out and belly in. If we keep this rule in mind, which comes directly from the classic position of the military, and always apply it, we probably do not do our spine any good. And don’t even think about keeping it the “straight back” be right. At least, it can only be on the psychological front.

In reality this attitude is not optimal for the spine, which is not and never will be, as a straight line. It is a bone system of the body that has the task of functioning like a spring, capable of absorbing shocks and vibrations and preventing a jump, a fall or rather a weight placed on the shoulder from resulting in an insult to the brain matter. For this the spine becomes a sort of “spring”, with a series of curves naturally present along its course. But there are cases in which certain curves deepen and become pathological, making the column excessively “sinuous”, laterally or anteriorly. The result can be a severe curvature of the spine. This is how it can be defined scoliosispathology in which the vertebral column makes a profound lateral deviation with respect to the vertical axis.

How the spine is made

Normally the vertebrae are 33. Seven are found in the neck area, and form the cervical spine. There are twelve thoracic vertebrae, and five lumbar vertebrae. The sacrum and the coccyx, a sort of “tail” of the human being, are formed by the last nine vertebrae. This complex bone system is held in place and can move thanks to an extremely complex system of muscles, ligaments and tendons.

The vertebrae are “built” naturally to respond to the needs of the body. They are crossed by the spinal cord, a kind of extension of the central nervous system, from which the peripheral nerves depart and which receives the nerve signals arriving from the periphery of the body. And so they have a big “hole” in the center. From each vertebra there are hooks called uncinate processes. The muscles that allow the groups of vertebrae to bend forward and rotate, albeit only partially, connect to them.

Finally, between one vertebra and another, up to the lumbar spine, there are discs of elastic cartilage. Which have the task of acting as “filters” to allow the absorption of traumas, and therefore prevent them from being discharged directly on the vertebrae, fracturing them. In general, nearly a quarter of the total column length is made up of these separation discs.

How to recognize scoliosis?

The spine is physiologically curved when viewed from the side. The lumbar and cervical areas have a forward curvature (in lordosis) while the thoracic area has a slight physiological posterior curvature. This “S” shape makes the column more flexible and allows it to perform a function similar to the suspension of a car. When looking at the spine from behind or from the front, the spine should instead be straight and in the midline.

Deviations from the midline are defined as scoliosis, with the spine taking on an “S” shape when viewed from behind. Care must be taken not to confuse scoliosis itself with unhealthy postures, such as “semi-reclining” positions on the school desk or physiological positions, with one shoulder higher than the other, on the chair. It is precisely these warning signs that worry parents the most, but in the vast majority of cases they are just a sign of a bad “attitude”. But be careful: incorrect attitude does not mean scoliosis. In fact, when we refer to the disease we must remember that it is a real pathological form.

When to pay attention to scoliosis

Babies do not grow in a straight line over time, but rather proceed at “jerks” in their developmental path. And therefore attention must be paid on this front, with checks that must be scheduled with the pediatrician as part of the classic “health checks”.

The development process of the musculoskeletal system begins before delivery, when the fetus is still inside the uterus. And it goes on on average until around eighteen to twenty years of age, when the body has assumed its definitive length. However, bone development does not proceed smoothly. But it goes on with a series of ups and downs, and phases of rapid growth alternate with periods of relative “calm” in the production of new fabric.

The spine also follows the natural rhythms of growth. And therefore there are two periods of life in which the child should be observed with particular attention, because it is precisely in these phases that bone growth is most imperative. But above all, with the habits that the child assumes, first of all attendance at school which in some way obliges him to maintain a determined position, the “vices” can more easily manifest themselves.

The first occurs around the age of six, and therefore at the beginning of elementary school. The second occurs when, under the hormonal pressure that will kick off the phenomena of puberty, even the bones are led to develop. And so around ten or twelve years old. In these moments it is necessary to observe with particular attention the growth of the vertebral column. If problems are encountered, it is necessary to speak immediately with the pediatrician, who can possibly refer the child to a specialist visit to the orthopedic surgeon.

The symptoms of scoliosis

Anticipating scoliosis is essential. And it is important that the parents observe the growth of the little one without stress, especially when he takes a shower, because he maintains an upright position and his back is completely bare and visible. The imbalances to be evaluatedsigns of possible position defects or even real scoliosis, are different.

For example, it is necessary to carefully evaluate if one shoulder is higher than the other, because this means that there is an abnormal muscle contraction. The same can be suspected when one shoulder is constantly carried further forward than the other. Also pay attention to the boss. If the head tends to remain slightly but constantly tilted to one side for no reason, it may be a “spoiled” response position imposed by the back.

Finally, consider the attitude of keeping the back curved forward, as if the child were always bent over to write on the desk, it can be a sign that the back is affected by bad habits. Let me be clear: as we have said, even the contemporary presence of these elements does not always mean scoliosis. But it is essential to talk about the situation with the pediatrician, to address the right controls.

What is the Cobb angle and what is it used to measure scoliosis

When we have to measure the height of a person we use the tape measure. If we need to know its weight, we use the scale. There are also very useful parameters to evaluate the situation of the spine and the possible presence of abnormal curvatures. In this sense, the so-called “Cobb angle”, which allows us to assess the seriousness of the picture.

To calculate it, the expert is based on the x-ray of the spine: two straight lines are drawn. One part from the upper surface of the most curved vertebra above and the other from the inferior surface of the most curved vertebra below. When the two straight lines meet, it allows you to recognize scoliosis, the pathological increase in kyphosis and the severity of any anomalous curvature, even in the case of non-positive attitudes for the well-being of the spine.

In case of scoliosis, we speak of mild forms if the Cobb angle goes between 10 and 20 degrees, of moderate cases if it goes between 20 and 40 degrees and of severe scoliosis if it exceeds 40 degrees. However, these are general indications. Everything will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by the specialist, in order to identify the most useful targeted treatment for each individual case.

What to do when your doctor suspects scoliosis

Scoliosis is generally hypothesized during the health assessment visits performed by the treating pediatrician. The doctor performs a simple forward bending maneuver. In case of scoliosis, it also highlights shoulder asymmetry. In addition to the clinical evaluation, in the event of a real suspicion of scoliosis, an initial x-ray of the spine and a visit to an orthopedic specialist are prescribed.

From the plate it is possible to better define the severity of the scoliosis, its future evolution (worsening or improving) and the most suitable therapy to apply. In general terms, it is more often the classic idiopathic scoliosis of the adolescent, which generally arises during puberty and has an unknown origin.

The congenital forms, which are obviously recognized earlier since they are present from birth, are instead linked to problems with the development of the vertebrae. They exist then secondary forms to other pathological conditions, however very rare. Obviously, the treatments must be chosen by the specialist on a case-by-case basis, remembering that most children will have a slight curvature and will not need to follow specific therapies. In these cases, we start with corrective gymnastics or symmetrical sport with regular visits to check the degree of scoliosis. they will be enough. The therapies also include the use of a corset and, in the most serious cases, even the use of surgery.

How to correct scoliotic attitudes

For children, physical activity is essential. And the ideal is that they do lots and lots of sport, especially now that school is ending and the holiday season is starting. This is the only way to counter bad back positions, which make the child lean to one side or force him to lie down rather than sit on chairs. A pinch of attention should be paid to those disciplines, such as volleyball, tennis or artistic gymnastics, in which the back is forced to arch excessively or only one side of the body is exercised, leaving the other almost at rest.

The important thing is that the choice of discipline is made by the child, and not “imposed” from above. Physical activity, with appointments at least two to three times a week for an hour, should never be exaggerated as a performance. In fact, the muscles of the child are not as resistant as those of the adult. But don’t forget that sport can do nothing in case of real scoliosis, because in these cases we go into the realm of the disease. And the treatments, as we have said, go beyond simple sporting activity. Which in those suffering from marked anatomical deviations of the spine may not even be completely prohibited, but it must still be practiced on the basis of the advice of the specialist to prevent the movements from making the situation worse.

Be careful not to overload your back

The school-age child is in full development. The bones and all other structures of the body, such as muscles, tendons and ligaments can instead be dragged by the overload of the folder overflowing with books and therefore adapt to them with growth under stress. For this reason probably bring excessive weight every day and maybe on several occasions in the 24 hours it could negatively interfere with the harmonic growth of the child. The ideal, therefore, is to make sure that the weight of the backpack is as proportionate as possible to the body of the little one.

The most recent research says that a ten-year-old child shouldn’t carry more than 10-12 kilos of weight (but this is the maximum sustainable without problems) well divided on the two shoulders. If he carries books by hand, on the other hand, never exceed five kilos, to avoid bending the trunk to one side and therefore increasing the “bad position”. In any case, remember that weight does not cause scoliosis. Although it can make spoiled attitudes worse.

