Matthew John David Hancock served as UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Affairs from 9 July 2018 to 26 June 2021. The UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care is our Minister for Health

On 13 December 2020, when he was still Secretary, discussing with his assistant, he asked “when to use the new variant (of Covid, Ed.)” to further terrorize the English population in order to force them to accept the imposition of closures and distancing thus changing the behavior of British citizens.

Shortly before, referring to the British, he had boasted of “having made them do it with fear” thanks to the use of the previous strain in the media for terrorism.

The day after this conversation, Hancock announced the new variant.

Five days later the Government canceled the easing of the repressive measures that had already been announced and which would come into effect for the Christmas holidays.

For those like many of us who immediately understood the political use that many governments (especially Western) made of Covid to implement liberticidal and discriminatory policies, the revelations of the Telegraph¹ (which has received around 100,000 WhatsApp messages from Hancock) are not surprising.

They limit themselves to “officially” confirming something that for many of us was already evident.

But for everyone else, this is (should be) front page news.

These are shameful techniques of mass manipulation.

Nothing new in the story. After all, it is a technique widely used by the Nazis yesterday and by the Americans today, just to name a few of the most obvious examples.

Indeed, it is thanks to the use of terror that it is possible to get a large part of the population to accept measures, reforms and laws that under normal conditions would never be accepted.

It is with the unscrupulous use of terror that one state of emergency after another is accepted. So that it becomes a state of exception.

The exact same thing happened in Italy.

It was done with public debt, it was done with the 2008 financial crisis, it was done with Covid and it is currently being done with global warming and war.