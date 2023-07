Fourth Fatal accident around 19 today July 1 on the provincial road 17. The victim is a 17-year-old from Cagliari, Jacopo Barbarossa, who sat behind a friend who was driving a scooter. The vehicle collided with the roadside guardrail. The driver of the scooter was apparently not seriously injured. On the spot the 118 and the traffic police with a patrol from the Quartu detachment. (l.on)

