Scorching heat, the right products to solve underarm irritation

With the torrid heat, underarm irritation can turn into a serious problem, which is why it is important to know which are the right products to solve this condition.

Il scorching heat can cause various problems, such as dry skin and dehydration. These phenomena can lead to particularly annoying symptoms and be a real discomfort especially during working days.

Another condition that can create numerous annoyances is armpit irritation. The scorching heat can accentuate this condition and make every moment hell. To be able to say goodbye to this annoying symptom, here it is which products to choose and how best to apply them.

Armpit irritation: what to pay attention to and how to counter it

The underarm irritation is a problem that should not be underestimated. This is because it can create discomfort and make even the simplest movement more difficult. In addition to limiting one’s freedom, over time this irritation could develop into something more serious or the axillary sweat dermatitis, also known by the name of sudamina. This happens especially because the armpits are a delicate and sensitive part of the body, which should be treated with care.

How to remedy heat rashes (tantasalute.it)

Besides, there are different causes that can give rise to irritation. Among the most common it is good to remember intense physical activity, poorly breathable creams, stress accumulated over the course of the day, being out of shape or overweight or wearing inadequate clothing to counteract the torrid heat. In more serious cases then, one can suffer because the skin has been attacked by viruses, bacteria or fungi. In short, identifying the causes can sometimes be very difficult but we must not fear because underarm irritation is a problem that can be eliminated.

What products can help control sweating and relieve underarm irritation? There are several remedies that can be used with surprising results. The first thing to do is to wash the irritated area gently with warm water and an appropriate soap. After this operation, a first relief can be felt.

Alternatively, it is possible refresh the underarm area with cold compressesbut pay attention to sudden changes in temperature. It’s also very important keep hydrated during the days affected by the scorching heatwhile avoiding diuretic drinks such as coffee. You can also decide to buy an ointmentperhaps after asking a specialist for advice, and apply it in the underarm area.

By using these remedies you can say goodbye to underarm irritation. But how to make sure that this condition does not appear again? Also in this case they can follow some advice come wear the right clothes, fill up on Vitamin C and use the correct deodorant.

