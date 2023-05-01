Scoreboard CdS – Inzaghi and Lautaro the best: 8. Only one rejected, Correa snatches the 6

More generous evaluations than the Gazzetta dello Sport, those reserved by the Corriere dello Sport colleagues for the Inter fans who took the field yesterday in the victory over Lazio. Starting with Inzaghi: 8 on the coach’s report card with “Inter wins on all levels: tactically, physically and also on the quality of the game”. Identical vote for Martinez, the best of his: “He seemed to be having a bad day, after having Casale come back only in front of Provedel. Instead, here is the brace. The first seal is from a luxury center forward”, the judgment on Toro’s performance. Half a vote less for Brozovic, then a string of 7 (Onana, Bastoni, Gosens, Barella, Mkhitaryan and Lukaku). Dimarco, Dumfries, Calhanoglu and Darmian stop at 6.5, while D’Ambrosio and Correa snatch a 6. The only discordant note is the great ex Acerbi, 5.5: “he has the disadvantage on his conscience and almost 0-2 … precisely against Lazio. He apologizes, resists and recovers”.