Home » Scoreboard CdS – Inzaghi and Lautaro the best: 8. Only one rejected, Correa snatches the 6
Health

Scoreboard CdS – Inzaghi and Lautaro the best: 8. Only one rejected, Correa snatches the 6

by admin
Scoreboard CdS – Inzaghi and Lautaro the best: 8. Only one rejected, Correa snatches the 6

More generous evaluations than the Gazzetta dello Sport, those reserved by the Corriere dello Sport colleagues for the Inter fans who took the field yesterday in the victory over Lazio. Starting with Inzaghi: 8 on the coach’s report card with “Inter wins on all levels: tactically, physically and also on the quality of the game”. Identical vote for Martinez, the best of his: “He seemed to be having a bad day, after having Casale come back only in front of Provedel. Instead, here is the brace. The first seal is from a luxury center forward”, the judgment on Toro’s performance. Half a vote less for Brozovic, then a string of 7 (Onana, Bastoni, Gosens, Barella, Mkhitaryan and Lukaku). Dimarco, Dumfries, Calhanoglu and Darmian stop at 6.5, while D’Ambrosio and Correa snatch a 6. The only discordant note is the great ex Acerbi, 5.5: “he has the disadvantage on his conscience and almost 0-2 … precisely against Lazio. He apologizes, resists and recovers”.

See also  The financing of working capital saves the supply chains by focusing on innovation

You may also like

Karl Lauterbach: Gender proposal leaves pharmacists stunned

Tumors, so cancer cells escape the immune system:...

Antonella Viola, the virologist who advises us to...

Cauliflower from the oven with hazelnut dip and...

“In this climate, there is a risk of...

The 82-year-old sprinter Hans Schuck

French fries, shock discovery: “Don’t eat them” |...

Couscous – molds, pesticides and petroleum components [Ökotest...

“I don’t apologize about Wojtyla, he knew the...

The new Roche tenders for clinical research and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy