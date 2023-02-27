Milan-Atalanta: 2-0
The Milan of struggle and leg the one who beat Atalanta 1-0 at the San Siro. The Rossoneri took the lead thanks to an own goal by Musso, the unlucky Nerazzurri goalkeeper following a big left footed shot by Theo Hernandez. HERE the match report.
Maignan: 6
Who’s back. Praised by the San Siro, he returns after 161 days.
Rabbit: 7
By hook or by crook, Pierino is always found prepared.
Thiaw: 7
Authoritative and bossy: Rule the department with personality and put Hojlund in your pocket. What growth, this boy.
Tomori: 7
Systematically ahead of poor Lookman.
Messiah: 7
He repeats the winning goal in Monza, showing excellent form. Half a vote less for the error in front of goal.
Tonals: 6.5
The all-round player we know is back.
Krunic: 6.5
It’s not Bennacer, but his does this time too. Precious.
Theo Hernandez: 7
Load, aim, fire. The goal is a shot. Thus Theo is a tactical weapon: with his position he sends Atalanta into a tailspin.
Diaz: 6,5
Constant movement.
Giroud: 6
Humble and generous, he put himself at the service of the team: he was the lead side for the 1-0. Little polish, however, in front of the goal.
Ibrahimovic: 6
The last time was in May, the day of the Scudetto. Encouraging return.
De Ketelaere: 6
Better in cover than as a striker.
Pegs: 7.5
The rebirth of the Devil is now certified: game, ideas, athleticism, personality. Ok, the tunnel is indeed behind.
Atalanta:
6,5 Musso What bad luck on Hernandez’s goal pinball machine, the ball hits the post first and then on his back. Then, two real saves.
5 Toloi In apnea, he was soon also booked for having stopped an insidious AC Milan counter-attack with his hands. Bad night.
5 Djimsit It works a lot.
5,5 Scalvini So-so performance also for the child prodigy of the nursery, this time.
5 Zappacosta Contemplative on the decisive header by Giroud who serves Hernandez for the 1-0.
5 Ederson «The cost of my card doesn’t weigh on me» he said the other day to Echo of Bergamo. It will be, but for now he still has to prove that he is worth the 23 million paid to Salernitana.
6 The Roon Among the few to remain on its usual levels.
5 Male Shy, too much. Messias strips him of paint.
5 Merchants It should slip through enemy lines, but it can’t. His game is all in a free-kick outside two meters.
5 Hojlund Pulverized by Thiaw. This time it’s the middle of the night for the latest Atalanta discovery, which is still a great talent.
5 Lookman It fades quickly, like a bottle of fizzy water left open.
5.5 Have The Card of Despair: It doesn’t work.
5 Muriel Who has seen?
5 Gasperini Atalanta, where are you? Not even the shred of a shot on goal: unrecognizable team.