Atalanta:

6,5 Musso What bad luck on Hernandez’s goal pinball machine, the ball hits the post first and then on his back. Then, two real saves.

5 Toloi In apnea, he was soon also booked for having stopped an insidious AC Milan counter-attack with his hands. Bad night.

5 Djimsit It works a lot.

5,5 Scalvini So-so performance also for the child prodigy of the nursery, this time.

5 Zappacosta Contemplative on the decisive header by Giroud who serves Hernandez for the 1-0.

5 Ederson «The cost of my card doesn’t weigh on me» he said the other day to Echo of Bergamo. It will be, but for now he still has to prove that he is worth the 23 million paid to Salernitana.

6 The Roon Among the few to remain on its usual levels.

5 Male Shy, too much. Messias strips him of paint.

5 Merchants It should slip through enemy lines, but it can’t. His game is all in a free-kick outside two meters.

5 Hojlund Pulverized by Thiaw. This time it’s the middle of the night for the latest Atalanta discovery, which is still a great talent.

5 Lookman It fades quickly, like a bottle of fizzy water left open.

5.5 Have The Card of Despair: It doesn’t work.

5 Muriel Who has seen?

5 Gasperini Atalanta, where are you? Not even the shred of a shot on goal: unrecognizable team.