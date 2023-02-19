Milan finds the second consecutive victory in the championship after the one against Turin: they beat Monza 1-0 at the U Power Stadium. Messias’ goal was decisive, Pioli found the continuity he was looking for.

Gradually, the wild-eyed reservist transformed into a normal but reliable goalkeeper. All it took was a little running-in (and patience).

The man of the hour continues to gain support: with him the defense is now made of reinforced concrete. It used to be drywall.

He returns after the injury and takes his place back: promoted.

Someone turns up their noses when they see him as a starter: he replies with a great goal, all technique and class.

It’s not Bennacer, that’s obvious, but as a pure midfielder it works

More of struggle than of government, this time.

Responsible for the captain’s armband, he is irrepressible. Half a vote less for doubling thrown away: a mistake not from him

The Champions match winner this time puts himself at the service of others: an evening of sacrifices.

The post in the first half would have been a crazy goal. Overall, sufficient.

Favorite due to (wise) turnover in Giroud, but disappoints.

Third 1-0 in a row, now it’s official: his Milan has restarted. Negative note: it should have closed earlier. Positive note: now the Devil also knows how to suffer.

Monza: Ciurria always dangerous

7 Gregory’s He takes everything he can, maybe even a little more.

5,5 Marlon Early booked, plays with his foot on the brake. Skip Salernitana due to disqualification.

6 Pablo Marí He grits his teeth, but holds his ground.

5,5 Izzo He loves the risk: a little too much lightness.

5.5 Birindeli He gets the infamous “Theao”, the hard rock band with Theo and Leao: he remains cautious and covered up, but still suffers. He too misses the next due to disqualification.

6 Rovella Better in the second half, when he leaves his shyness in the locker room.

6 Pessina Milan didn’t fully believe in him when he was a kid: the desire to show off is there. He bungles Messias’ goal and makes up for it in the second half.

6.5 Currie Sprint start, it gives the devil the creeps. Same in the ending.

5,5 Mota Carvalho Stuck between midfield and attack.

6 Goats Inspired, when he goes away it’s hard to stop him.

5.5 Petagna He too is an ex, he too is looking for revenge, but the best that comes out is a countered header.

6 Machin Discrete geometry.

6 Carbon Born in 2003, making his debut. He can do it.

6 Gytkjaer Insidious head with his Viking tonnage.

6 Palladino His Monza is a little jewel, playing like this (specifically: as in the second half) for Europe is not impossible.