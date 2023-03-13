Ke Huy Quan, vote 9 His, for best supporting actor, was the most heralded of the awards but the actor of Vietnamese origin has moved the Dolby Theater. The first standing ovation of the evening, the most Hollywood story. «My mum is 84 years old, she is at home watching TV: mum, I won an Oscar. I started my journey on a boat, spent a year in a refugee camp and now I’m here: this is the true American dream». He was the kid from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”: the final applause with Harrison Ford seemed directed by Spielberg.

Here all the winners of the 95th edition and here the story of the evening

Jimmy Kimmel, voto 5 In the launch commercial he presented himself in the role of a new Maverick, parodying Tom Hanks in Top gun 2, on a mission on behalf of the Academy and the ABC network to carry out the 95th Oscar ceremony. Nothing sensational happened : neither exchanges of envelopes between La la land and Moonlight, nor sensational scenes such as Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock on which he joked. And his leadership didn’t shine either. With embarrassing moments like when he tried to involve the young Malala Yousafzai in a gag: “Do you think Harry Styles spat at Chris Pine?”. “I only speak of peace”, the young Nobel laureate froze him.

Lady Gaga, vote 8 She had announced that she would not sing, busy as an actress in the filming of «Joker» 2. But, candidate for «Hold may hand» («Top Gun: Maverick») she got rid of the red carpet look (which however , not a very happy choice, this year it was champagne colored) and she showed up on stage without make-up, in a t-shirt and ripped jeans and started singing. With a dedication to the memory of Tony Scott, the director of the first “Top gun”. See also Masahiro Sakurai, the father of "Super Smash Bros.", will end "Daily One Po", fans are more grateful than reluctant | Game Corner | Digital

Hugh Grant, vote 4 The Oscar for the most mischievous of the evening went to him: he did everything to dampen the enthusiasm of the interviewer on the red carpet (“Whose dress is my? I don’t remember the name of the tailor”. “What did I try to do Glass Onion? You notice me as soon as I play for three seconds”) and on stage alongside her former partner of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” Andie McDowell urged the audience to stay hydrated. “She does it and she shows. I never used creams and I look like a scrotum”.

Colin Farrell, vote 8 No Oscar for him for “The spirits of the island”, he does not do an encore after the Golden Globe. Even if he deserved it. But he applauds his colleagues happily. And he stands up to Jimmy Kimmel who brings a little donkey on stage presenting her as Jenny, her faithful friend in the film. He blows her a kiss. Even if she is a figure: the real Jenny has remained in Ireland.

Steven Spielberg, photo 7 He came away empty-handed, despite seven nominations for his most personal film ‘The Fabelmans’. But this year the snubbed were many: Cate Blanchett and “Tar”, “The Spirits of the Island”, “Elvis”. And, unlike some of his colleagues taken aback by the success of the mad foray into the metaverse of Â«Everything Everywhere All at Once,Â» the director paid public tribute to the Daniels at the latest Berlin Film Festival. “Their movie? Brilliant”.