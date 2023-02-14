Sampdoria-Inter: 0-0 Inter didn’t go beyond the 0-0 draw in Marassi against Sampdoria despite the many chances especially in the final. Inzaghi’s team increases the gap in the standings from leaders Napoli. There are 15 points. Sampdoria instead wins an important point in terms of salvation. In the first half, a fight with insults between Lukaku and Barella

Inter-Onana: 6 A flying exit. For the rest he has to defend himself only from the freezing temperatures of Marassi.

Skriniar: 6 A nice through filter for Lukaku. Careful behind.

De Vrij: 6.5 Command the defense with the right attitude.

Unripe: 6 He moves to the center left, in place of Bastoni and in the end commits Audero with the most dangerous shot of the Inter night.

Darmian: 5.5 This time he doesn’t steal the show.

Stretcher: 5 Frantic, nervous and replaced after just over an hour.

Calhanoglu: 7 Soft and inspired touches, even two dangerous shots.

Mkhitaryan: 6 It’s best to save within your own area.

Gosens: 5 A nice cross in the open field and nothing more. After an unconvincing time, Inzaghi pulled him out, also due to muscle fatigue.

Luke: 5.5 He engages Audero and gets into a big fight with Barella: a skit that doesn’t do Inter any good. He’s still too cumbersome and quickly ends up on the bench.

Lautaro: 5 For once, Taurus is subdued. He slips into the heart of the Dorian area and even in the end he could do better.

Dimarco: 6,5 More winger than full-back, he misses an easy goal but is enterprising. See also Celluless - it works - opinions - in pharmacy - price - reviews

Brozovich: 5 Slow and awkward.

Dumfries: 5 He does not find the enamel of before the World Cup.

Inzaghi: 5 Acerbi and Gosens are too conservative choices. Another missed opportunity after the empty passages with Monza and Empoli.