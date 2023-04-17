Scoreboard Sassuolo-Juventus: Bremer skids (5), pasticcio di Fagioli (4.5), lively Barbieri (6.5)

Sassuolo 1-0 Juventus Second stop in a row in the championship for Juventus, defeated 1-0 at the Mapei Stadium and seventh, -4 from Atalanta who will be busy tomorrow evening in Florence in the postponement. Sassuolo scores another coup thanks to Defrel’s goal in the 65th minute: with this great success Dionisi’s team reaches 40 points, returning to smile a month after the last time. At this link the news and the comment.

Perin: 6.5 Decisive with Sporting, this time he doesn’t save Juve from the third defeat in their last four away matches in the league. But the goalkeeper is not to blame. Defrel’s shot is uncatchable and previously twice reactive on Lopez’s malign right and on Defrel’s goring.

Gatti: 6 He risked an own goal and was saved from the post but in the second half, when Sassuolo pushed with conviction, he saved the black and white barracks twice.

Bremer: 5 He skidded when Sassuolo pressed hard in the first part of the second half.

Danilo: 6 A head save ahead of Pinamonti. And always with his head he tries to score at the beginning of the second half. His is also the first Juventus shot in the mirror of the goal.

Barbieri: 6,5 Twenty years old, another young man picked up by Next Gen and launched by Allegri. The rookie, one of the liveliest, plays with personality on the right wing. He loses a bloody ball in the first half, but it can be forgiven.

Beans: 4.5 Little pace and few ideas. Also unresponsive. Before going out he combines the worst mess, giving the involuntary assist to Defrel. He vents his disappointment, crying on the bench. See also Mental health, because it is important to save the Basaglia law

Paredes: 4 The great Juventus disappointment has the opportunity to rehabilitate himself in the eyes of the fans and Allegri, but wastes it, playing slow and listless. She almost didn’t touch him. Unexcused absence, he is replaced by Pogba for the latest assault.

Rabiot: 5,5 More cumbersome than usual and less polished in the transitions. However, Consigli, with a leap, denies him the draw. He tries again in the ninetieth minute, always with his head, but he doesn’t find the goal.

Kostic: 5 Frantic, he alternates quality rips with trivial mistakes. In the long run he is lost and replaced.

Property: 5 Woody and still far from the best condition. Juve’s game doesn’t help him, but the Pole doesn’t even try.

Vlahovic: 5 Another depressing game. For an hour he didn’t see a ball, but when Juve poured into the Sassuolo area in the hunt for a desperate draw, the Serbian was almost invisible.

Square: 5 Much ado about nothing.

Di Maria: 5 He tries to embellish the lady’s sterile game, but misses a goal.

Church: 5.5 A good ball for Di Maria and a yellow card (the only one of the match) at the end.

Miretti: 5 Enter very badly and favors a restart of Sassuolo.