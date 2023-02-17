Juventus-Nantes: 1-1 The Di Maria-Vlahovic-Chiesa trident is not enough to beat Nantes, 13th in Ligue 1 and after a hands-eating draw, Allegri’s team will have to go and qualify for France in six days’ time. HERE the report

Szczesny: 6 Executed with an uncatchable stone, up until then he had only been engaged in a few outings.

DeSciglio: 6 He doesn’t open any gaps behind and in the offensive phase he also comes inside the field to support the action.

Danilo: 6 On autopilot, even from central, up to the gust of goal, innocently conceded.

Bremer: 5,5 For a long time without anxiety and worries, he slips on the worst, the counter-attack that costs even.

Alex Sandro: 5,5 It had started with a bit more dynamism, only to fade too soon.

Beans: 5 First half from Harry Potter, without a magic wand: play, not spells. Recovery with the curse of the horizontal touch, which opens the French rescue.

Paredes: 5 On the side and, above all, with a literary passage à la Oblomov: that is, of an exasperating slowness.

Rabiot: 5,5 Perky only in some recoveries in the rear, because on the opposite side he never sinks the run and the shot.

Church: 6.5 He uses his head, physically and figuratively, making the flying assist for Dusan. He also adds some assaults, without renouncing kilometric retreats. A cross-line-post flipper denied him the (deserved) goal.

Vlahovic: 6,5 Night with armor and another goal, the third in three games.

Di Maria: 7 More than a first half, an adventure novel: two blows from afar and, in between, the saber towards the horizon, which triggers the action of 1-0. In the second half, cross from a corner. See also Pelé, the photo of his daughter on social networks in the hospital: "Another night together"

Kostic: 5.5 Slalom, without scratching.

Loctelli: 6 More rhythm and touches than the Argentinian colleague, at least.