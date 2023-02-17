Home Health Scoreboards Juventus-Nantes 1-1: Paredes slow (5), Harry Potter Beans (5). Mary’s (7)
Health

Scoreboards Juventus-Nantes 1-1: Paredes slow (5), Harry Potter Beans (5). Mary’s (7)

by admin
Scoreboards Juventus-Nantes 1-1: Paredes slow (5), Harry Potter Beans (5). Mary’s (7)
Juventus-Nantes: 1-1

The Di Maria-Vlahovic-Chiesa trident is not enough to beat Nantes, 13th in Ligue 1 and after a hands-eating draw, Allegri’s team will have to go and qualify for France in six days’ time. HERE the report

Szczesny: 6

Executed with an uncatchable stone, up until then he had only been engaged in a few outings.

DeSciglio: 6

He doesn’t open any gaps behind and in the offensive phase he also comes inside the field to support the action.

Danilo: 6

On autopilot, even from central, up to the gust of goal, innocently conceded.

Bremer: 5,5

For a long time without anxiety and worries, he slips on the worst, the counter-attack that costs even.

Alex Sandro: 5,5

It had started with a bit more dynamism, only to fade too soon.

Beans: 5

First half from Harry Potter, without a magic wand: play, not spells. Recovery with the curse of the horizontal touch, which opens the French rescue.

Paredes: 5

On the side and, above all, with a literary passage à la Oblomov: that is, of an exasperating slowness.

Rabiot: 5,5

Perky only in some recoveries in the rear, because on the opposite side he never sinks the run and the shot.

Church: 6.5

He uses his head, physically and figuratively, making the flying assist for Dusan. He also adds some assaults, without renouncing kilometric retreats. A cross-line-post flipper denied him the (deserved) goal.

Vlahovic: 6,5

Night with armor and another goal, the third in three games.

Di Maria: 7

More than a first half, an adventure novel: two blows from afar and, in between, the saber towards the horizon, which triggers the action of 1-0. In the second half, cross from a corner.

See also  Pelé, the photo of his daughter on social networks in the hospital: "Another night together"

Kostic: 5.5

Slalom, without scratching.

Loctelli: 6

More rhythm and touches than the Argentinian colleague, at least.

Allegri: 6

The form should also be the message: therefore, 4-3-3 and assault. But poles and breath sabotage his plans.

You may also like

Longevity: the secret is also in the genes...

US actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, his...

Atp Rotterdam 500 – Sinner-Tsitsipas in the round...

The Medicine Center Group acquires Santa Chiara di...

«I don’t apologize to China for the shooting...

Lung cancer, after surgery patients discharged earlier and...

Record win at SuperEnalotto. Centered the sextuplet

Avian flu, new global pandemic risk. The WHO...

2 children treated with Zolgensma, the first anti-SMA...

“Immobile’s goal? Scheme from Serie D”. Then the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy