Juventus-Nantes: 1-1
The Di Maria-Vlahovic-Chiesa trident is not enough to beat Nantes, 13th in Ligue 1 and after a hands-eating draw, Allegri’s team will have to go and qualify for France in six days’ time. HERE the report
Szczesny: 6
Executed with an uncatchable stone, up until then he had only been engaged in a few outings.
DeSciglio: 6
He doesn’t open any gaps behind and in the offensive phase he also comes inside the field to support the action.
Danilo: 6
On autopilot, even from central, up to the gust of goal, innocently conceded.
Bremer: 5,5
For a long time without anxiety and worries, he slips on the worst, the counter-attack that costs even.
Alex Sandro: 5,5
It had started with a bit more dynamism, only to fade too soon.
Beans: 5
First half from Harry Potter, without a magic wand: play, not spells. Recovery with the curse of the horizontal touch, which opens the French rescue.
Paredes: 5
On the side and, above all, with a literary passage à la Oblomov: that is, of an exasperating slowness.
Rabiot: 5,5
Perky only in some recoveries in the rear, because on the opposite side he never sinks the run and the shot.
Church: 6.5
He uses his head, physically and figuratively, making the flying assist for Dusan. He also adds some assaults, without renouncing kilometric retreats. A cross-line-post flipper denied him the (deserved) goal.
Vlahovic: 6,5
Night with armor and another goal, the third in three games.
Di Maria: 7
More than a first half, an adventure novel: two blows from afar and, in between, the saber towards the horizon, which triggers the action of 1-0. In the second half, cross from a corner.
Kostic: 5.5
Slalom, without scratching.
Loctelli: 6
More rhythm and touches than the Argentinian colleague, at least.
Allegri: 6
The form should also be the message: therefore, 4-3-3 and assault. But poles and breath sabotage his plans.