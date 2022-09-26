news=””>

New crucial step for those who have played the entrance tests to Medicine for the academic year 2022/2023. After September 14when they were published the anonymous resultson September 23 all candidates can view their test, the score e your personal data sheet by accessing the personal area on Universitaly.

On 28 September, the national ranking of the Medicine 2021 test will be online.

But the road to matriculation is not over yet. Here, then, are what you need to know about results, scores, rankings and scrolling.

Access your reserved area on Universitaly to find out the results

Medicine test results 2022

I received anonymous results of the 2022 medicine test, on September 14, were published not sorted by score. In the document, each score was assigned to the corresponding identification code (label code) that each candidate received when taking the test. It was therefore necessary to have the label code to recognize one’s score. Today, however, 23 September, by logging on to Universitaly, it is possible to see the nominative scores, the personal data sheet and one’s own work.

To find out if you will actually be assigned or booked to the chosen location, you must, however, consult the single national ranking online from 29 September on your reserved area on Universitaly..

Medicine test results 2022: minimum and eligible scores

How many points do you need to enter the national ranking? If the score achieved should be less than 20unfortunately you will have to renounce, at least for this year. In fact, the minimum limit to qualify and be able to access the ranking is set at 20 points. As for the minimum score to enter one of the available places, theorized by test preparation experts based on the first results, it should be around 33 points. But nothing is certain until we see the national ranking.

Medicine entrance test score

Il maximum possible score on the 2022 medicine test is 90 points, the minimum to enter the ranking is 20 points. For each correct answer, 1.5 points are awarded, for each wrong answer 0.4 points are deducted and no points are awarded in case of an answer left blank. In the event of a tie between two or more candidates, different priority is given to the test subjects. What is different is the priority with which the individual subjects are considered, not the score. L’order of decreasing importance of the subjects is: biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics, logical reasoning and, finally, reading skills and knowledge acquired in studies.

Medicine 2022 results on Universitaly: National ranking

The national merit ranking has been online since 29 September, which assigns a specific university location to each candidate who has passed the test according to their preferences. But how to consult the ranking?

Need access the portal by entering your login credentials (email and password) to see your position in the ranking.

The ranking of the 2022 medicine test is unique and national, managed directly by the Mur. In this way, to be the students who have obtained the highest scores are awarded. The assignment of places takes place on the basis of preferences reported at the time of registration al test.

In fact, each candidate had to indicate, at the time of enrollment, the lists of universities for which he intended to compete, in order of preference. The university indicated as the first choice is the location where the test was to be taken. Once the admission test has been taken, as anticipated, each student had to have obtained a minimum of 20 points to qualify suitable and enter the ranking. Who, after the release of the official rankings, will result ‘assigned’means that managed to get a seat in the preferred venue and has 4 days to enroll; who results ‘booked up’was admitted to another university indicated by him and can enroll, or wait for a seat to be vacated in the preferred venue during subsequent scrolling confirming the interest to remain in the ranking.

Scrolls Medicine 2022

Il first scrolling of the ranking it is scheduled for October 7, 2022. The scrolling of the ranking is extremely important and it is essential to follow all the updates. But what does it mean “scrolling”?

In short words, a new ranking is formed based on who has renounced to enroll, did not confirm the interest in enrolling within the established deadlines (and therefore lost their place in the ranking), and those who actually enrolled. In this way, the cards are shuffled for those who were waiting to enter a useful place or to access a better location.