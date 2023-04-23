Scrapping folders: deadline coming soon, better not wait for the end of the month

The expiry dates for the request for the scrapping of tax bills are approaching: don’t wait any longer, do it now.

This year is a more unique than rare opportunity for the many taxpayers who have to do with the tax authorities. Thanks to an agreement taken some time ago, the Revenue Agency has given the possibility to present a specific application for the facilitated definition of the old tax bills. Scrapping has already been available for several months and now the times are approaching deadlines for submitting requests: hurry up or you risk not being able to take advantage of the concession.

The scrapping of tax bills is an opportunity for the many Italians who have debts with the tax authorities and who can eliminate some simply by submitting the appropriate request, which this year must be sent exclusively electronically to the Revenue Collection Agency. Taxpayers can autonomously submit the application by accessing the designated area of ​​the tax website via Spid, Cie or Cns. The same The Revenue Agency has invited taxpayers not to waste time and immediately send your request for scrapping, as no further extensions of the maneuver are envisaged.

Scrapping of tax bills 2023: beware of deadlines, you may receive a nasty surprise

Why all this rush to send applications? Well there are two reasons. One is definitely there telematic mode: the most common risk is that of crash of servers, which happens when too many users try to use the platform at the same time. A more probable danger the closer we get to the deadline dates and which has already happened in the past on the INPS and Agenzia delle Entrate sites for requests for past bonuses. A system anomaly is enough to forever compromise your chance to request scrapping, so don’t wait until the last moment.

The second reason is precisely the deadline for submitting applications. The Revenue Agency communicated months ago that taxpayers will be able to send their requests for the scrapping of tax bills no later than April 30, 2023. As stated above, no extensions will be announced and a not irrelevant question arose for many. Indeed, April 30 is A sunday; some citizens wondered if, as often happens, the deadline would be postponed to the first working day, which would not be May 1 (labor day, in red on the calendar), but Tuesday 2.

Despite the weekdays, the deadline remains fixed at 30 April, given that the sending of the request is exclusively telematic and remains disconnected from office opening hours of the public administration. For this reason it is better not to limit yourself to the last day and proceed immediately: you risk that your application will never reach the tax authorities and thus lose the benefit forever.

