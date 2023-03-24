Listen to the audio version of the article

The phenomenon is before everyone’s eyes: parents and non-parents. There are more and more children, even very young ones, who spend time in front of TV, computers, tablets or mobile phones starting from the first months of life. Now there are the numbers of a survey of 35,000 mothers carried out by the ISS which confirms it. And these are numbers that make an impression: 22.1% of newborns in the 2-5 month range already end up in front of the screens, a percentage that grows with increasing age up to 58.1% among children aged 11- 15 months. With an aggravating circumstance: the proportion of children who are not read books is growing in parallel.

From the first months of life children in front of the screens

The boom of screens in the hands of very young children is increasingly evident. And this despite the fact that the scientific evidence on the risks to the psychophysical health of children – from sleep disorders to emotional and social ones – deriving from the abuse of audiovisual and digital technologies is increasingly evident. The numbers of the survey promoted by the Ministry of Health and carried out by the Higher Institute of Health which interviewed over 35,000 mothers of children up to 2 years of age report that 22.1% of children aged between 2 and 5 months pass time in front of TV, computers, tablets or mobile phones with a geographical range between 13.6% and 30.3%. The levels of exposure grow with increasing age in all regions and, among 11-15 month old children, the shares that spend at least 1-2 hours a day in front of a screen vary between 6.5% and 39.3%. Children are more exposed to screens in the southern regions.

No book reading for one in three year olds

There is an aggravating circumstance with respect to the abuse of screens from an early age. And that is that several parents give up reading books in favor of videos and this despite “reading regularly to the child from the first months of life – warns the Higher Institute of Health – means contributing to his cognitive, emotional and relational development”. The survey data shows that in the week preceding the interview a book was never read by 58.3% of children in the 2-5 month age group with higher values ​​in the southern regions and between 38.3% % and 69.7%. In the 11-15 month range, the share of children not exposed to reading is 32.6% (with a range between 16.4% and 48.5%): in practice, one child out of three at one year of life are not read books.

Investing in the early stages of life is affected in the future

As regards other habits, attention emerges in not exposing children to smoke: no cigarettes during pregnancy for 9 out of 10 mothers, nor alcohol for over 8 out of 10. However, there are still too many children (38%) potentially exposed to secondhand smoke due to the presence of at least one parent or other cohabitant smoker. Between the ages of 11 and 15 months, over a third of mothers find it difficult to keep their children in the car in a well-fastened car seat. «Investing in the early stages of life means encouraging positive effects throughout life, not only in the individual but in the entire community, both in terms of health and the development of cognitive and social skills and access to educational and professional,” he says John Capellidirector of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion of the ISS – The results of the 2022 edition of the Surveillance show that behaviors conducive to the full psycho-physical development of children are not always guaranteed and highlight territorial and social differences -economic issues worthy of attention from a public health perspective”.