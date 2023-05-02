ScreenPoint Medical: Transpara® Breast AI proves its value in real clinical…

ScreenPoint Medical

Q1 Growth and clinically relevant research followed by a milestone – over 4 million mammograms analyzed.

ScreenPoint Medical announced today that Transpara Breast AI has analyzed more than 4 million mammograms (2D and 3D) to support radiologists. At the SBI Breast Imaging Symposium May 4-6 in Maryland (Booth #407), the company will be showcasing Transpara, which is FDA cleared and has European Approval (CE Mark) for use in 2D imaging. mammography (FFDM) and digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT).

The system, which is widely used in Europe and the USA, has reached the milestone of 4 million evaluated mammograms in the Danish capital region’s screening program. With an average of nearly 75,000 mammograms analyzed each year, the screening program is Transpara’s largest user worldwide. In 2022, a team led by Dr. Ilse Vejborg, director of the Copenhagen screening program, verified the value of Transpara as an autonomous first-line reader for 70% of studies (low-risk) and improved the capacity of double-reading for higher-risk cases. https://screenpoint-medical.com/evidence/a-prospective-study-of-breast-cancer-screening-with-ai-as-first-reader-for-likely-normal-mammographies/

The President of the University Radiology Group (URG), the largest US user of Transpara, Roger Yang, MD, FACR, spoke specifically about the value of Transpara in aiding the reading workflow by improving concentration during the complex mammography improves the reading process and creates trust.

“Our goal was to improve detection and support better care for women. By crossing the mark of 4 million analyzed mammograms in more than 30 countries, we are making good on this promise,” says founder Professor Nico Karssemeijer.

Designed to help radiologists read 2D and 3D mammography exams, Transpara provides radiologists with a “second pair of eyes” that helps detect cancer earlier and reduce recall rates.

CEO Mark Koeniguer sees the value for customers: “Customer usage is the best proof that we make a real clinical difference. We improve the algorithm and add new features every year. We look forward to expanding our Breast AI Suite continue to expand.”

Ü ber Screen Point Medical

Since its inception in 2014, ScreenPoint Medical has been focused on translating cutting-edge machine learning research into radiologist-accessible technology to enable the workflows im Screening, die decision certainty and the Results to improve cancer detection. Transpara is trusted by radiologists around the world because it was developed by experts in machine learning and image analysis and updated through feedback from world-renowned breast imaging physicians.

ScreenPoint’s founders are two innovators in the field of quantitative breast image analysis – Professor Sir Michael Brady and Professor Nico Karssemeijer – which has also resulted in Transpara being robustly tested and validated in a range of clinical and research settings. Numerous clinical studies show that Transpara’s decision tools can improve the average radiologist’s performance in detecting early breast cancer and improve the efficiency of breast cancer screening. Transpara is used in hundreds of clinics in 30 countries worldwide; Transpara’s effectiveness has now been backed by more peer-reviewed and published research reports than any other breast AI solution!

